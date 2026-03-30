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Derek Shelton’s ejection shows technology won’t take the emotions out of ABS reviews

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Moore breaks down Shough’s rookie season
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Why Arizona ‘has the edge’ in Final Four field

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Watch Now

Highlights: Cooper PUT ON for the Hoosiers in 2025

March 30, 2026 12:07 PM
Check out the highlights from Omar Cooper Jr.'s stellar 2025 season for the national champion Indiana Hoosiers.

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