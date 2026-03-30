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Report: Browns withdraw proposal regarding trades
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Watch Now
Are things coming to an end for Garrett, Browns?
March 30, 2026 01:57 PM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio dive into options for Myles Garrett, questioning if the Cleveland Browns will end up trading the star pass rusher after adjusting his contract.
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