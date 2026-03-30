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Vince Friese penalized for aggressive riding in Detroit Supercross

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published March 30, 2026 03:58 PM

Vince Friese has incurred his second aggressive riding penalty of 2026 from the AMA (American Motorcycle Association) in Round 11 of the 2026 SuperMotocross World Championship at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, for an incident involving Shane McElrath.

Friese has been docked 10 championship points, three license points, and fined. Friese’s first aggressive riding penalty came in the second race at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. He lost five championship points for that incident, was fined, and lost three license points.

Friese finished 16th in the Detroit feature, one lap behind the leaders.

AMA Race Direction also reviewed an incident involving Cooper Webb and Jorge Prado, but no action was taken.

Friese was also penalized for disregarding a blue flag at the San Diego Supercross, receiving a written warning and a loss of two license points.

RacerX.com’s Mitch Kendra posted a screenshot of the penalties on his X.com account.