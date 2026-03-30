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Report: Browns withdraw proposal regarding trades
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SF shuts down electrical substation injury theory
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Shanahan hopes 49ers can get something for Aiyuk

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Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
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Report: NFL to begin hiring replacement referees

March 30, 2026 01:22 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss reports surrounding CBA negotiations between the NFL and the NFLRA, explaining what replacement officials could mean for the league.

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