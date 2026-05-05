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Martin continues ‘torrid start’ for White Sox

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Sarratt can 'take on' Likely's role with Ravens

May 5, 2026 03:28 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter share why rookie wide receiver Elijah Sarratt is capable of assuming Isaiah Likely's old role in the Ravens' offense.

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