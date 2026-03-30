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Sengun put up 'all-around great line' vs. Pelicans
March 30, 2026 02:02 PM
Eric Samulski breaks down Alperen Sengun's "tremendous performance" for the Rockets versus the Pelicans, in which he dropped a 36-point, 13-rebound double-double.
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