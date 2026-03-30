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SF shuts down electrical substation injury theory
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Shanahan hopes 49ers can get something for Aiyuk
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Eagles and Patriots will hold joint practice

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Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
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What are biggest issues in NFL, NFLRA talks?

March 30, 2026 01:17 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze some of the biggest hurdles facing the NFL and NFL Referees Association amid contract negotiations, diving into what could be next for both sides.

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