Casey Cochran ascends to 250 class in 2024 with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published October 4, 2023 10:00 AM

Casey Cochran, 17, will move into the professional ranks in 2024 with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna factory team after a brief career in Supercross Futures and two rounds of Pro Motocross in 2023. The contract includes the Monster Energy Supercross Series, Pro Motocross and the SuperMotocross World Championship if he qualifies for the playoffs.

“I’ve really enjoyed this past year working with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing and getting to know everyone, so I’m super-excited to extend what we have going on and progress into the pro ranks with such a good team behind me,” Cochran said in a press release. “Couldn’t be more stoked for the future.”

SMX Casey Cochran Husqvarna welcome by Nathan Ramsey Roger De Coster Align Media.jpg

Align Media via Rockstar Husqvarna Factory team

In five Futures races in 2023, Cochran won once at Salt Lake City, finished second twice (in Anaheim 2 and Arlington) and swept the top five.

In two Motocross starts, he finished 22nd at Budds Creek with a best moto finish of 19th and was 37th in the season finale at Ironman.

Cochran clinched the Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C class title in the 2023 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s and the Moto Combine overall at RedBud.

