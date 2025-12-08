 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Jeff Kent Press Conference
Jeff Kent elected to baseball Hall of Fame, which again keeps doors shut for Bonds and Clemens
WSX 2025 Rd 04 Sweden Jason Anderson.jpg
Jason Anderson wins 2025 WSX Swedish GP, takes share of Championship points’ lead
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Miami
The College Football Playoff committee ‘really screwed up’ this time

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_vikingsdallas_251207.jpg
Can MIN settle McCarthy vs. DAL on SNF in Week 15?
nbc_snf_hunttd_251207.jpg
Hunt powers into end zone to get Chiefs on board
nbc_nba_lalvsphi_251207.jpg
HLs: Lakers use late surge to finish off 76ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Eagles vs. Chargers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

  
Published December 7, 2025 10:15 PM

Winners of four of their last five, the Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) host the leaders in the NFC East, the Philadelphia Eagles (8-4) Monday night at SoFi Center.

Jim Harbaugh’s team holds the top wild card spot in the AFC but needs a win not only to stay within two games of the first place Broncos in the AFC West but more importantly to stay arms’ length from teams like Houston, and Kansas City.

The Eagles have struggled of late losing their last two (and just 4-4 in their last eight) but remain in control of a mediocre NFC East. The Eagles looking are to be the first repeat winner of the NFC East since 2004.

The issues for Philly have centered around an inconsistent offense. Jalen Hurts and co. have scored fewer points than any team currently occupying a playoff spot in the NFC.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Eagles and the Chargers.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates courtesy of Rotoworld, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Eagles vs. Chargers live Monday

  • Date: Monday, December 8, 2025
  • Time: 8:15PM EST
  • Site: SoFi Stadium
  • City: Inglewood, CA
  • Network/Streaming: ESPN

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered at NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Eagles at the Chargers

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:

  • Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles (-130), Los Angeles Chargers (+110)
  • Spread: Eagles -1.5
  • Total: 41.5 points

This game opened at Eagles -1.5 with the Game Total set at 42.0.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Quarterback Matchup for Philadelphia at Los Angeles

  • Eagles Starting QB: Jalen Hurts
    Last Game: 11/28 vs. Chicago - 19-34, 230yds, 2TDs, 1INT, 0 Sacks, 4 carries for 31yds rushing
    Season: 12GP, 226-342, 2514yds, 19TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 27 times, 84 carries for 329yds rushing
  • Chargers Starting QB: Justin Herbert
    Last Game: 11/30 vs. Las Vegas - 15-20, 151yds, 2TDs, 1INT, Sacked 3 times, 3 carries for 8yds rushing
    Season: 12GP, 265-396, 2842yds, 21TDs, 10INTs, Sacked 38 times, 57 carries for 353 yds rushing

Eagles at Chargers team stats, betting trends

  • The Eagles have won 4 of their last 5 at AFC West teams
  • The Eagles are 7-5 ATS this season
  • The Chargers have covered the spread in 5 of their 7 home games this season
  • The UNDER has cashed in the Eagles’ last 4 games
  • The Chargers are 5-6-1 ATS this season
  • The OVER has cashed in 6 of the Chargers’ 12 games this season (6-6)
  • Justin Herbert has thrown 21 TD passes this season

  • Herbert is the 4th QB in NFL history w/ 20+ TD passes in each of a his first 6 seasons (Russell Wilson, Peyton Manning, Dan Marino)

Eagles Player Injuries

  • RT Lane Johnson (foot) has been declared OUT of Monday’s game
  • DT Jalen Carter (shoulder) has been declared OUT of Monday’s game
  • LT Myles Hinton (back) has been declared OUT of Monday’s game

Chargers Player Injuries

  • TE Tucker Fisk (ankle) has been ruled OUT of Monday’s game
  • QB Justin Herbert (left hand) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game
  • RB Omarion Hampton (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game
  • RB Hasssan Haskins (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game
  • DT Otito Ogbonnia (elbow) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Eagles and the Chargers

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia Eagles at -1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 41.5.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

