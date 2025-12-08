Eagles vs. Chargers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Winners of four of their last five, the Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) host the leaders in the NFC East, the Philadelphia Eagles (8-4) Monday night at SoFi Center.

Jim Harbaugh’s team holds the top wild card spot in the AFC but needs a win not only to stay within two games of the first place Broncos in the AFC West but more importantly to stay arms’ length from teams like Houston, and Kansas City.

The Eagles have struggled of late losing their last two (and just 4-4 in their last eight) but remain in control of a mediocre NFC East. The Eagles looking are to be the first repeat winner of the NFC East since 2004.

The issues for Philly have centered around an inconsistent offense. Jalen Hurts and co. have scored fewer points than any team currently occupying a playoff spot in the NFC.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Eagles and the Chargers.

Game Details and How to watch the Eagles vs. Chargers live Monday

Date: Monday, December 8, 2025

Time: 8:15PM EST

Site: SoFi Stadium

City: Inglewood, CA

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for the Eagles at the Chargers

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles (-130), Los Angeles Chargers (+110)

Spread: Eagles -1.5

Total: 41.5 points

This game opened at Eagles -1.5 with the Game Total set at 42.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Philadelphia at Los Angeles

Eagles Starting QB: Jalen Hurts

Last Game: 11/28 vs. Chicago - 19-34, 230yds, 2TDs, 1INT, 0 Sacks, 4 carries for 31yds rushing

Season: 12GP, 226-342, 2514yds, 19TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 27 times, 84 carries for 329yds rushing

Chargers Starting QB: Justin Herbert

Last Game: 11/30 vs. Las Vegas - 15-20, 151yds, 2TDs, 1INT, Sacked 3 times, 3 carries for 8yds rushing

Season: 12GP, 265-396, 2842yds, 21TDs, 10INTs, Sacked 38 times, 57 carries for 353 yds rushing

Eagles at Chargers team stats, betting trends

The Eagles have won 4 of their last 5 at AFC West teams

The Eagles are 7-5 ATS this season

The Chargers have covered the spread in 5 of their 7 home games this season

The UNDER has cashed in the Eagles’ last 4 games

The Chargers are 5-6-1 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 6 of the Chargers’ 12 games this season (6-6)

Justin Herbert has thrown 21 TD passes this season

has thrown 21 TD passes this season Herbert is the 4th QB in NFL history w/ 20+ TD passes in each of a his first 6 seasons (Russell Wilson, Peyton Manning, Dan Marino)

Eagles Player Injuries

RT Lane Johnson (foot) has been declared OUT of Monday’s game

(foot) has been declared OUT of Monday’s game DT Jalen Carter (shoulder) has been declared OUT of Monday’s game

(shoulder) has been declared OUT of Monday’s game LT Myles Hinton (back) has been declared OUT of Monday’s game



Chargers Player Injuries

TE Tucker Fisk (ankle) has been ruled OUT of Monday’s game

(ankle) has been ruled OUT of Monday’s game QB Justin Herbert (left hand) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(left hand) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game RB Omarion Hampton (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game RB Hasssan Haskins (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game DT Otito Ogbonnia (elbow) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Eagles and the Chargers

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia Eagles at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 41.5.

