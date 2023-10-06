Following career-year, Jo Shimoda will depart Pro Circuit Kawasaki

Jo Shimoda confirmed on Thursday what has long been rumored: He will leave the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki team. His last race with them resulted in a second-place finish in the race and second-place standing in the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship.

“LA Coliseum, that was the last race for me with Pro Circuit,” Shimoda said in an emotional post on Instagram. “Walking back from Moto 2, I told Mitch (Payton) I’m sorry I couldn’t get it done tonight. I really wanted it for you. He stopped me and said, ‘Jo, I know you’re not racing with us next year but wherever you go I will always support you. But we will be racing hard with you.”

Shimoda was not part of the rider list last week when the team announced their 2024 lineup.

The union of Shimoda and Pro Circuit Kawasaki dates back the 2021 season and has produced 24 podium finishes and five wins.

Since joining them, Shimoda has finished in the top five in points in all but one series. He was 13th in the 2023 250 SX East division because of injury.

Five of his podiums and two of his wins, including the inaugural SuperMotocross race at zMax Dragway, came in the last five races of 2023.

“It was a really tough decision for me to make,” Shimoda continued, “but I want to shout out the team and massive thanks to every single member that was behind me and thank you for the (most) amazing experience I’ve ever had.”

It has not yet been announced where Shimoda will land, be he is expected to take the seat vacated by Hunter Lawrence as that rider moves into the 450 division next year with Honda HRC.

