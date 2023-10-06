 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina
Saturday Roval Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
Emily Sisson
Chicago Marathon: world records watch, U.S. Olympic Trials preview
nbc_pff_ndlouisville_231004.jpg
Things To Learn: Notre Dame’s offense as crucial as its defense in limiting Louisville’s explosiveness

Top Clips

nbc_dps_dpremembersdickbutkus_231006.jpg
Dan Patrick remembers Hall of Famer Dick Butkus
Charlotte_Roval__896404.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary: Debut of Charlotte ROVAL
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_231006.jpg
Who’s worth starting in KC-MIN, PHI-LAR, JAX-BUF?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina
Saturday Roval Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
Emily Sisson
Chicago Marathon: world records watch, U.S. Olympic Trials preview
nbc_pff_ndlouisville_231004.jpg
Things To Learn: Notre Dame’s offense as crucial as its defense in limiting Louisville’s explosiveness

Top Clips

nbc_dps_dpremembersdickbutkus_231006.jpg
Dan Patrick remembers Hall of Famer Dick Butkus
Charlotte_Roval__896404.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary: Debut of Charlotte ROVAL
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_231006.jpg
Who’s worth starting in KC-MIN, PHI-LAR, JAX-BUF?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Following career-year, Jo Shimoda will depart Pro Circuit Kawasaki

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published October 6, 2023 02:00 PM

Jo Shimoda confirmed on Thursday what has long been rumored: He will leave the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki team. His last race with them resulted in a second-place finish in the race and second-place standing in the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship.

“LA Coliseum, that was the last race for me with Pro Circuit,” Shimoda said in an emotional post on Instagram. “Walking back from Moto 2, I told Mitch (Payton) I’m sorry I couldn’t get it done tonight. I really wanted it for you. He stopped me and said, ‘Jo, I know you’re not racing with us next year but wherever you go I will always support you. But we will be racing hard with you.”

Shimoda was not part of the rider list last week when the team announced their 2024 lineup.

The union of Shimoda and Pro Circuit Kawasaki dates back the 2021 season and has produced 24 podium finishes and five wins.

Since joining them, Shimoda has finished in the top five in points in all but one series. He was 13th in the 2023 250 SX East division because of injury.

Five of his podiums and two of his wins, including the inaugural SuperMotocross race at zMax Dragway, came in the last five races of 2023.

“It was a really tough decision for me to make,” Shimoda continued, “but I want to shout out the team and massive thanks to every single member that was behind me and thank you for the (most) amazing experience I’ve ever had.”

It has not yet been announced where Shimoda will land, be he is expected to take the seat vacated by Hunter Lawrence as that rider moves into the 450 division next year with Honda HRC.

More Contract News

Fredrik Noren renews with Madd Parts Kawasaki
Casey Cochran joins Rockstar Energy Husqvarna
Ken Roczen re-signs with HEP Progressive Ecstar Suzuki
Ryder DiFrancesco joins Troy Lee Designs GasGas team
Monster Energy Kawasaki announces lineup
Levi Kitchen leaves Star Yamaha
Joey Savatgy signs with Triumph
Jeremy Martin renews with ClubMX
Aaron Plessinger returns to Red Bull KTM
Colt Nichols joins Beta Motorcycles