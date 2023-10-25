Preston Boespflug joins Bar X Suzuki in 2024

Preston Boespflug will join the Bar X Suzuki team in 2024 after making one professional Pro Motocross start this year in his home state of Washington.

“It’s official Preston Boespflug has joined our team for the 2024 season,” the team announced on Instagram. “We are stoked to have him.”

Boespflug will bring Ty Davis, his mechanic of five years, with him to the team.

They finished 20th overall in the Washougal National with a best moto result of 17th in Race 1.

“It’s super special to be able to make my pro debut here at home,” Boespflug said in an interview with RacerX.com prior to the Washougal race. “You know, I’ve grown up 25 minutes from here, so I’ve got a lot of laps around this track and it’s special that my family is here. And it’s just really cool to be able to do it at home here.”

Boespflug’s rapid rise to the professional ranks comes after he made only three Futures starts in the Monster Energy Supercross Series. He finished sixth in his first start in the second Anaheim race last year and podiumed with a third at Arlington in his next effort.

A hard crash in qualification at Glendale resulted in his being credited with a 20th-place finish and kept him from competing in the Supercross Futures finale.

Boespflug raced a KTM in 2023 ahead of his switch to Suzuki.

