Guillem Farres joins Rockstar Energy Husqvarna for 2024

Guillem Farres will exchange his Yamaha for a Husqvarna and join the Monster Energy Star Racing team in 2024.

Farres joins RJ Hampshire and Casey Cochran in the 250 class and will compete in Monster Energy Supercross, Pro Motocross and the SuperMotocross World Championship.

“I am really happy to be joining the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team for this upcoming season,” Farres said in a press release. “I am also super-excited to start this new chapter of my career after a tough year due to injuries.”

Farres got off to a strong start in the Pro Motocross series in 2023 with top-10 finishes at Fox Raceway and Hangtown, but in his third race he crashed heavily at Thunder Valley and broke his arm.

“Now, I am fully healed and ready to get on the new bike,” Farres said. “I can’t wait to get started at the Baker’s Factory – it is an honor to be part of such a legendary program with Aldon [Baker] and all the guys.”

In addition to the three Motocross races this season, Farres made two starts in 2022 finishing just on either side of 10th with a ninth in Budds Creek and an 11th at Ironman.

Farres has not yet made a Supercross start.

“Guillem caught our eye in 2022 when he came to the US for a couple of races,” said Nathan Ramsey, team manager for the Rockstar Husqvarna team. “Then when he started the 2023 MX series, he once again showed signs of great speed and potential.

“He has a great attitude and work ethic, which I believe will lead to great things in the future. The sky is the limit for Guillem and we are happy to welcome him to the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team.”

Farres best season to date netted a 15th-place standing in the 2021 EMX250 class of Motocross World Championship.

