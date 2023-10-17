 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Guardians
MLB Team Roundup: Cleveland Guardians
LaMelo Ball
My Pair Lady: 1st and 2nd Round Tandems to Target in Fantasy Hoops Drafts
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • +2 More
MLB: NLCS-Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies
Harper, Schwarber, Castellanos power Phillies past Diamondbacks 5-3 in Game 1 of NLCS

Top Clips

USATSI_21655631_copy_220x124_2274043459937.jpg
How do 49ers’ injuries alter their season?
nbc_bte_opoy_231016_1920x1080.jpg
Hill’s OPOY odds could shorten in coming weeks
nbc_smith_lions_231016.jpg
What does Lions’ renaissance mean to their fans?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Guardians
MLB Team Roundup: Cleveland Guardians
LaMelo Ball
My Pair Lady: 1st and 2nd Round Tandems to Target in Fantasy Hoops Drafts
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • +2 More
MLB: NLCS-Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies
Harper, Schwarber, Castellanos power Phillies past Diamondbacks 5-3 in Game 1 of NLCS

Top Clips

USATSI_21655631_copy_220x124_2274043459937.jpg
How do 49ers’ injuries alter their season?
nbc_bte_opoy_231016_1920x1080.jpg
Hill’s OPOY odds could shorten in coming weeks
nbc_smith_lions_231016.jpg
What does Lions’ renaissance mean to their fans?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Guillem Farres joins Rockstar Energy Husqvarna for 2024

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published October 17, 2023 06:00 AM

Guillem Farres will exchange his Yamaha for a Husqvarna and join the Monster Energy Star Racing team in 2024.

Farres joins RJ Hampshire and Casey Cochran in the 250 class and will compete in Monster Energy Supercross, Pro Motocross and the SuperMotocross World Championship.

“I am really happy to be joining the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team for this upcoming season,” Farres said in a press release. “I am also super-excited to start this new chapter of my career after a tough year due to injuries.”

Farres got off to a strong start in the Pro Motocross series in 2023 with top-10 finishes at Fox Raceway and Hangtown, but in his third race he crashed heavily at Thunder Valley and broke his arm.

“Now, I am fully healed and ready to get on the new bike,” Farres said. “I can’t wait to get started at the Baker’s Factory – it is an honor to be part of such a legendary program with Aldon [Baker] and all the guys.”

In addition to the three Motocross races this season, Farres made two starts in 2022 finishing just on either side of 10th with a ninth in Budds Creek and an 11th at Ironman.

Farres has not yet made a Supercross start.

“Guillem caught our eye in 2022 when he came to the US for a couple of races,” said Nathan Ramsey, team manager for the Rockstar Husqvarna team. “Then when he started the 2023 MX series, he once again showed signs of great speed and potential.

“He has a great attitude and work ethic, which I believe will lead to great things in the future. The sky is the limit for Guillem and we are happy to welcome him to the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team.”

Farres best season to date netted a 15th-place standing in the 2021 EMX250 class of Motocross World Championship.

More Contract News

Levi Kitchen joins Kawasaki for two-year deal
Chase Seton joins KTM for 2024 and beyond
Jo Shimoda departs Pro Circuit Kawasaki
Fredrik Noren renews with Madd Parts Kawasaki
Casey Cochran joins Rockstar Energy Husqvarna
Ken Roczen re-signs with HEP Progressive Ecstar Suzuki
Ryder DiFrancesco joins Troy Lee Designs GasGas team
Monster Energy Kawasaki announces lineup
Joey Savatgy signs with Triumph
Aaron Plessinger returns to Red Bull KTM