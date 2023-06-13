SuperMotocross: Guillem Farres suffered broken arm in Thunder Valley accident

Guillem Farres suffered a broken arm during the first moto of Pro Motocross Round 3, SuperMotocross Round 20 at Thunder Valley in Lakewood, Colorado when he was involved in a multi-rider crash in Turn 1 of Lap 1. During the moto, he was shown on screen with a brace on his left arm and a sling to hold it in place.

Following the race, Yamaha tweeted : “Guillem Farres suffered a broken arm in a first turn crash over the weekend at Thunder Valley. He underwent surgery yesterday in Vail, Colorado and is on the road to recovery.”

That accident also collected RJ Hampshire, Jett Reynolds, Jo Shimoda, Tyson Johnson and Tom Vialle. Triggering the incident, Chance Hymas and Shimoda got together on the inside and created a domino effect that stretched to the other side of the track. Reynolds and Johnson were also unable to continue as result of the accident. The crash can be seen in the tweet embedded below.

Farres raced with the Yamaha team for the final two races of the 2022 season with strong results. He was ninth overall in the Budds Creek National (with a best of sixth in Moto 1) and 11th overall in the Ironman Nationals.

Farres continued to improve and swept the top 10 in the first two rounds of the 2023 Pro Motocross season before suffering the broken arm. He scored his first moto top-five with a fifth-place finish in Moto 2 at Fox Raceway in the season opener.

Farres was working his way up in the combined SuperMotocross World Championship points standings, accumulating 57 points in the first two rounds. Currently the bubble to qualify for automatic inclusion in the three-round playoff is 101 points held by the injured Cameron McAdoo and Derek Kelley.

A timeline for Farres’ return has not been announced.

Other 2023 Injury News

450 riders

Chase Sexton , concussion

Eli Tomac , Achilles tendon | It was just a freak deal

Justin Barcia , collarbone and shoulder

Jason Anderson , vertebrae

Christian Craig , elbow

Marvin Musquin , wrist

Malcolm Stewart , knee | Signs two-year extension

Aaron Plessinger , hip | returned at Salt Lake City

Dylan Ferrandis , concussion | returned at Pala

Cooper Webb , concussion | returned at Pala

250 riders

Jeremy Martin , wrist

Nate Thrasher , hip

Stilez Robertson , leg

Cameron McAdoo , shoulder

Seth Hammaker , arm and wrist

Austin Forkner , knee | Injury isn’t the hardest part

Phil Nicoletti , wrist | returns at High Point in 450s

Jo Shimoda , collarbone | returned at Atlanta

Jalek Swoll , arm | returned at Pala