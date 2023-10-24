Ducati develops motocross bike for 2024 Italian MX Series

Following two years of development, Ducati Motor Holding has produced a motocross bike that will debut in the 2024 Italian Motocross Championship.

Following recent news that he and KTM parted ways, Antonio Cairoli will move to the new motocross manufacturer as their rider.

“I am proud to announce Ducati’s entry into Motocross,” said Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding in a press release. “A totally new world for Ducati in which we want to bring our talent in designing lightweight motorcycles, with excellent components and high performance and - above all - which can excite more and more motorcyclists.

“Just as we believe that the track is the best laboratory to develop and test the bikes that will then be available to customers and enthusiasts. This is why we have decided to cooperate with an undisputed champion like Tony Cairoli who, together with the passion and dedication of many of us here in Borgo Panigale, will contribute to making Ducati in off-road as capable in offering very high-performance products to its passionate customers as we have proven on the asphalt.”

Ducati describes the program as “a multi-year project that will see the creation of a complete range of off-road engines and motorcycles.”

Cairoli has nine championships under his belt, including the MXGP titles in 2014 and 2017. After retiring from full time competition, Cairoli made five Pro Motocross starts in 2022 with a best overall finish of fifth at Thunder Valley.

“I am extremely happy to become part of the universe of Ducati, which has always been a symbol of Italian spirit throughout the world, and to begin this exciting new adventure, in an all-Italian project,” Cairoli said. “Being able to make my contribution to the development of the Borgo Panigale motocross bike is a dream come true and a source of great pride for me.”

In addition, Ducati has contracted with Maddii Racing and Alessandro Lupino, and eight-time Italian Champion, to serve as a racing and test rider.

