MotoAmerica announces new team for 2024 with Rahal Ducati Moto

Graham Rahal announced the formation of a new team to compete in the MotoAmerica SuperSport competition in 2024 named Rahal Ducati Moto. His father, Bobby Rahal is also one of the team owners.

Five-time MotoAmerica champion and 2009 World Superbike titlist Ben Spies will act as team principle. Sponsorship will come from Xpel.

The team will consist of two bikes with riders to be named at a later date.

“The love for Ducati goes back a long way, starting with the first [Ducati] store we opened toward the end of COVID,” Graham Rahal said during the streamed announcement. “Ducati was always a massive passion for me. When I was a little kid, Dad always had whatever was the latest, greatest Ducati - the 996, 998 and so on.

“It was ingrained in my head the beauty of Ducati and what it sounded like, what it looked like - and they were always yellow and so when Xpel came on board, it was the perfect culmination of my love and ironically my favorite color.”

One of the driving forces for Rahal in creating the team is the old adage of winning on Sunday helps to sell on Monday and he hopes that success with the team will improve Ducati’s share in the two markets, Indianapolis and Cleveland, where he has dealerships.

But racing is at the core for the Rahals. This is a multi-year plan that he believes will parallel what he sees as continued growth for the North America’s primary road racing series.

“We believe MotoAmerica is on the verge of great things,” Rahal continued. “We’ve seen some great movement and bringing on a guy like Ben legitimizes us and our focus and our intentions.”

Spies raced on a Ducati in his final season of competition in 2013.

“I’m nervous but excited,” Spies said about his return to the paddock. “I’ve never done a job like this before. I was the rider, so it was a little easier. When we started talking about it, I knew the opportunity was great and I always enjoyed working with the riders.”

One of Spies’ roles will be as rider coach on race day, which kicks off with the Daytona 200 weekend March 7-9 2024.

