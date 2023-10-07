MotoAmerica announces 2024 schedule featuring a return to Mid-Ohio

A 20-race Suberbike schedule highlights MotoAmerica’s 2024 calendar and will once again showcase a pair of tripleheader weekends in nine rounds.

The season kicks off at Daytona with the non-points’ paying Daytona 200 during 2024 Bike Week and then travels to Road Atlanta for the first race of the championship.

“It’s hard to believe that the 2024 season represents 10 years since MotoAmerica took over the AMA Superbike series,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland in a press release. “Since that time, we’ve seen tremendous growth, not only with our television broadcast footprint and social media but also our on-site spectator attendance.

“We are confident of that continued growth especially with the addition of Mid-Ohio to next year’s schedule. Although we just finished up our 2023 season, we know 2024 is just around the corner and we look forward to seeing everyone at Daytona in March.”

Round 2 at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama will feature the first triple header with the second one coming in September at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas.

The Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio makes its first appearance on the MotoAmerica Superbike calendar in 10 years with an event in August. That will set up a three-race run to the finale at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, New Jersey.

This year the popular King of the Baggers division will race in seven of the rounds, missing Rounds 2 at Barber and 5 at Ridge Motorsports Park in Shelton, Washington.

All rounds will host at least two races and several support classes including the Baggers, Supersport Series, Twins Cup Series, Junior Cup Series, Stock 1000 Series and the Mission Super Hooloigan National Championship.

2024 Superbike Series

April 19-21 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Braselton, GA

May 17-19 Barber Motorsports Park Birmingham, AL

May 31-June 2 Road America Elkhart Lake, WI

June 14-16 Brainerd International Raceway Brainerd, MN

June 28-30 Ridge Motorsports Park Shelton, WA

July 12-14 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Monterey, CA

Aug. 16-18 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Lexington, OH

Sept. 13-15 Circuit of The Americas Austin, TX

Sept. 27-29 New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, NJ

