MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Texas Motor Speedway Smoke Show
Remembering Eddie Gossage, who gave us ‘Shut Up and Drive’ while spreading the racing gospel
crop (10).jpeg
First team out of regionals, Washington State plays on at college golf’s NIT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes
Kreider’s 3rd-period hat trick lifts Rangers into Eastern Conference Final with win over Hurricanes

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_sahiththeegala_240516.jpg
Theegala starts fast in PGA Champ. despite illness
nbc_golf_lf_tigerpresser_240516.jpg
Tiger: Looking for ‘competitive flow’ at Valhalla
nbc_golf_pgachampionshiprd1hl_240516.jpg
Highlights: PGA Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Cup, Truck Friday schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway

  
Published May 17, 2024 05:00 AM

Two of the national NASCAR series are on track Friday at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Craftsman Truck Series teams will practice ahead of Saturday’s race. Cup teams will have multiple on-track sessions.

AUTO: MAY 12 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Brad Keselowski’s journey to Darlington win was years in the making
The former Cup champion scored his 36th career Cup victory but first as co-owner of RFK Racing this past weekend.

The Cup schedule will begin with pit road exit and entry practice. Drivers will then practice on the .625-mile paved track.

Those with secure spots in the All-Star Race will close out the Friday schedule with the return of the pit crew challenge qualifying session that determines the pole winner of Heat Race 1 and the All-Star Race.

Those without spots in the All-Star Race will take part in single-car qualifying to set the lineup for Sunday’s All-Star Open.

North Wilkesboro Speedway Friday schedule

Weather

WeatherUnderground: Cloudy early with rain showers in the afternoon. A high of 74 degrees with a 45% chance of rain at the start of Truck practice. A high of 70 degrees and a 59% chance of rain at the start of the pit crew challenge.

Friday, May 17

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 12 - 10 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of All-Star Race
Josh Berry is coming off a season-best third-place finish at Darlington.

Track activity

  • 3 – 3:50 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)
  • 4 - 4:30 p.m. — Cup Series pit road qualifying entry/exit practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 4:35 – 5:25 p.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5:40 - 6:10 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying for All-Star Open (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 6:20 - 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series pit crew challenge (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)