NASCAR Cup, Truck Friday schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway
Two of the national NASCAR series are on track Friday at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Craftsman Truck Series teams will practice ahead of Saturday’s race. Cup teams will have multiple on-track sessions.
The Cup schedule will begin with pit road exit and entry practice. Drivers will then practice on the .625-mile paved track.
Those with secure spots in the All-Star Race will close out the Friday schedule with the return of the pit crew challenge qualifying session that determines the pole winner of Heat Race 1 and the All-Star Race.
Those without spots in the All-Star Race will take part in single-car qualifying to set the lineup for Sunday’s All-Star Open.
North Wilkesboro Speedway Friday schedule
Weather
WeatherUnderground: Cloudy early with rain showers in the afternoon. A high of 74 degrees with a 45% chance of rain at the start of Truck practice. A high of 70 degrees and a 59% chance of rain at the start of the pit crew challenge.
Friday, May 17
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 10 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. — Cup Series
- 12 - 10 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
Track activity
- 3 – 3:50 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)
- 4 - 4:30 p.m. — Cup Series pit road qualifying entry/exit practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 4:35 – 5:25 p.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 5:40 - 6:10 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying for All-Star Open (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 6:20 - 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series pit crew challenge (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)