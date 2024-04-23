NASCAR announces 2024 All-Star Race format, new tire options

NASCAR has revealed the format for the 2024 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Cup teams will return to the historic short track after an offseason repave. This is the second All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

There will be a twist for this season’s All-Star weekend. NASCAR will have three tire options for the teams.

The “prime tire” is the baseline tire used in last month’s tire test at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The “option tire” is a slick made with the same rubber as the wet weather tire. This tire is softer with more grip and faster wear.

Finally, there is the wet weather tire that will only be used if the track is wet.

The prime tire is mandatory for the qualifying sessions. The prime and option tires are available for practice sessions, heat races and the All-Star Open. The teams have to start on the option tire for the All-Star Race.

The All-Star weekend will begin Friday, May 17. There will be a practice session with all of the All-Star and open cars participating at the same time. Practice will be followed by open qualifying, which sets the order for All-Star Open.

All-Star qualifying brings the return of the pit crew challenge. The drivers locked into the All-Star Race will complete one full lap at speed. They will then make a pit stop during the second lap so that their crews can make a four-tire stop. The drivers will then race back to the checkered flag.

The fastest time will secure the pole for Heat Race 1 and the All-Star Race.

The race weekend continues Saturday, May 18, with two, 60-lap heat races. All laps count and teams must make a four-tire pit stop during the heat races. Heat Race 1 will set the starting order for the inside row of the All-Star Race. Heat Race 2 will set the starting order for the outside row.

NASCAR

Sunday, May 19, will feature two races. The All-Star Open will feature all of the drivers without a spot in the All-Star Race. They will complete 100 laps with a caution at Lap 50. There will be a mandatory four-tire pit stop.

The top two finishers of the All-Star Open transfer to the All-Star Race along with the fan vote winner.

The All-Star Race will consist of 200 laps with overtime rules in effect, if necessary. There will be a caution at Lap 100, which includes a mandatory four-tire pit stop. There will be another caution at Lap 150.

The All-Star field is open to 2023 and 2024 points race winners, past All-Star Race winners, past NASCAR Cup champions, top two finishers from the All-Star Open and the NASCAR fan vote winner.

The winner of the All-Star Race will collect $1 million.

Drivers who have qualified for the All-Star Race are:

AJ Allmendinger

Christopher Bell

Ryan Blaney

Chris Buescher

Kyle Busch

William Byron

Ross Chastain

Chase Elliott

Denny Hamlin

Brad Keselowski

Kyle Larson

Joey Logano

Michael McDowell

Tyler Reddick

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Daniel Suárez

Martin Truex Jr.

Shane van Gisbergen

