No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 6 Illinois predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 27

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (26–2, 16–1) travel to Champaign tonight to face the No. 6 Illinois Fighting Illini (22–6, 13–4) with an opportunity to clinch the Big Ten regular season title. Defeating the Illini, however, has proven difficult for the Wolverines who have lost nine in a row to their conference rival. Michigan has not defeated Illinois since a 79-69 win on January 10, 2019.

Each of these teams’ offenses is elite. Illinois is ranked No. 1 in offensive efficiency in the nation with Michigan ranked seventh. The difference between the teams happens on the defensive end where the Wolverines rank as the third-best team in the country while the Illini are No. 70 in defensive efficiency.

Illinois is led by freshman standout Keaton Wagler, who averages 18.2 points per game and recently set the school’s freshman scoring record. Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg leads the Michigan attack averaging 14.2 points per game.

As if the game needed another storyline worth watching, this game is also a homecoming for Michigan’s Morez Johnson who returns to Illinois for the first time since transferring from the program after last season.

Expect a physical game especially on the glass between two of the nation’s top-ranked teams.

KenPom has Michigan ranked second in the country while Illinois is ranked No. 4. The Net also ranks the Wolverines at No. 2 and the Ilini at No. 4. Michigan has a record of 11-1 in Quad 1 games and 9-1 in Quad 2 contests. Illinois is 8-5 in Quad 1 affairs and 6-1 in Quad 2 games.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: No. 2 Michigan at No. 6 Illinois

Date: Friday, February 27, 2026

Friday, February 27, 2026 Time: 8PM EST

8PM EST Site: State Farm Center

State Farm Center City: Champaign, IL

Champaign, IL Network/Streaming: FOX

Game Odds: No. 2 Michigan at No. 6 Illinois

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Michigan Wolverines (-142), Illinois Fighting Illini (+120)

Michigan Wolverines (-142), Illinois Fighting Illini (+120) Spread: Michigan -1.5

Michigan -1.5 Total: 158.5 points

This game opened Michigan -1.5 with the Total set at 156.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: No. 2 Michigan at No. 6 Illinois

Michigan Wolverines

G Nimari Burnett

G Elliot Cadeau

F Yaxel Lendeborg

F Morez Johnson Jr.

C Aday Mara

Illinois Fighting Illini

G Kylan Boswell

G Keaton Wagler

F David Mirkovic

F Jake Davis

C Tomislav Ivisic

Injury Report: Michigan at Illinois

Michigan Wolverines

Winters Grady (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Ricky Liburd (redshirt) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Illinois Fighting Illini

Ty Rodgers (knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Jason Jakstys (undisclosed) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: No. 2 Michigan at No. 6 Illinois

Illinois is 13-2 at home this season

Michigan is 9-0 on the road this season (they did lose on a neutral court to Duke)

Michigan is 14-14 ATS overall this season / 3-6 ATS on the road

Illinois is 16-12 ATS overall this season / 8-7 ATS at home

The OVER has cashed in 11 of Michigan’s 28 games this season (11-17)

The OVER has cashed in 11 of Illinois’ 28 games this season (11-17)

Illinois has won 9 in a row against Michigan and is 8-2 in their last 10 ATS against the Wolverines

Illinois is ranked 8 th in the nation in rebounding averaging 41.2 per game

in the nation in rebounding averaging 41.2 per game Michigan is ranked 9th in the nation in rebounding averaging 40.9 per game

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between Michigan and Illinois:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Michigan on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Michigan on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Michigan -1.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Michigan -1.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 158.5.

