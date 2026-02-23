What Drivers Said after Atlanta Cup race won by Tyler Reddick, team owner Michael Jordan

Tyler Reddick — winner: “That’s crazy, ain’t it? How about that? EchoPark Speedway! I mean, this place over the years, man, it just puts on some amazing racing. Handling matters here, but man, I don’t know. I guess determination outweighs handling. Thank you, everybody, for coming out. I mean, it’s cold. Cheers to everyone here. Y’all motivate us to pull off some crazy stuff like that. ... It was definitely really loose, and we were able to make a little bit of adjustment on it. I don’t know, they just kept stacking up in the middle and top lanes, and I just found a way to get back in the top five. I tried to stay committed to somebody, and I don’t know, I didn’t really have a choice. I had to find out if it was going to go out in clean air like that.”

Michael Jordan — winning team owner: “Tyler did an unbelievable job. Both teams did an unbelievable job. I wanted him to win. I feel bad for Bubba, obviously, because he had an unbelievable day, but Tyler drove his ass off, and I’m very happy for Tyler. I’m very happy for 23XI. The guys worked hard all summer. I know we had our little ordeal, but they never gave up. They kept working hard, and this is the fruit of their labor. You know, they put forth the effort, and for us to come out and win the first two races says a lot about our whole team.”

Chase Briscoe — second: “Honestly, I felt like I was doing everything that I could. Even all the situations that happened, everything kind of worked out in my favor. I just couldn’t ever get a big enough run down the straightaway to do anything with our Toyota. Yeah, I was able to obviously push (Reddick) to the win. Wish I would have been able to have a bigger run to take it three wide and take the lead, but I just couldn’t do it, for whatever reason. I would say the one thing that our car lacked all day was the straightaway speed. It drove good, and I could make moves, but it felt like I was slow down the straightaway. Not sure really what else I could have done, truthfully, but still a great result. Yeah, I’m going to COTA next week, and see if we can be one spot better. ... I think it says a lot about our team. We’re fast enough to where we can drive through the field, right, and even with all the adversity that kind of happens on pit road when you start that far back, you don’t get a very good pit stall selection. It just buries you all day long. You get track position, you have a bad pit stop because you’re trapped in, so probably did everything right. Our Toyota just drove really, really good, and it allowed me to make moves up through the field. Yeah, happy with the result. We’re back in the Chase. We were 37th in points going into today. Yeah, see if we can do a little bit better next week.”

Ross Chastain — third: “Yeah, it all kind of went wrong. That last run I was committed to (Carson Hocevar). On the restart, we didn’t quite have the push from (Hocevar) behind us or maybe behind him, and so they got clear. But I pushed (Hocevar) down the back, to the lead and sacrificed myself. It was kind of over for us then. Then down the back, Tyler had another gear. It was no fender, and he pulled us so fast. The rest of the night, we were just too tight. Just need to do have a little more front turn. There was times I was too loose, though, so we were right on the edge. Need a little more forgiveness in our Trackhouse Chevy. We cleaned up our fuel stuff that we had some issues with just in our -- how we were describing it to each other at Daytona. We’re on the same page definitely all night tonight. Not that we ever got to the end of a fuel window, but we were very aware throughout the race.”

Carson Hocevar — fourth: “Yeah, I mean, I choked. For our luck last year, well, I was like, if we just raced until the Busch Series length races, like stage two basically, we would be really good. Then it kind of goes to hell in a handbasket. Now I guess we’re really, really good this year at just getting to the white flag leading. Yeah, I went over to Briscoe and just kind of laughed. I thought it was the right spot, being on top and everything. Then I look in my mirror. I’m like, ‘All right, perfect, he’s coming to me.’

Then they start going left, and I was confused for a second. Then I looked to my left and realized it was another Toyota. I’m like, he’s not going to push me. ... Our car is really fast, to go from two laps down to get stage points and finish fourth. That’s good points for us. Yeah, I mean, I was taking every run. I’m sure I owe people apologies, but I think we’re all going for spaces and runs and everything. Yeah, luckily all four tires were straight. My toe was knocked out, but it still was pretty fast. Able to finish fourth there, so pretty excited for our start of the year. Now I’m going to go mess up a little bit on the road course, not be a total front contender, and then hopefully get back going this up-front type of deal at Phoenix.”

Daniel Suarez — fifth: “It was a roller coaster. I couldn’t be prouder of Spire Motorsports. These guys continue to fight, show up and get better. Just super happy to be here. We have a great thing going. This team is young and continues to be better.”

Zane Smith — seventh: “My Ford Mustang didn’t start out great. It had speed, but it was a lot to manage, and then as we got through the race we just kept working on it and I felt like we made big gains at one point in time, and then we got to the front row and I had a loose left-rear tire after we took right side tires, so I have no idea how that happened. I’m just glad we didn’t wreck because it was a handful, and then after that I had a little right-front damage, but was able to charge back up through the field and have a shot at it somewhat. My gut told me to take the bottom there and it was looking really good for a second, but I just needed a little bit more help. I’m proud of everyone. I wish we scored stage points today because that would have been great, but with that said, we’ve had a couple of great results and a couple great weekends. Hopefully, we can keep going.”

Bubba Wallace — eighth: “Yeah, I’m just pumped that Toyota got in Victory Lane. I have to go back and see. I didn’t think I moved up that much to allow -- to put myself up top, top of three. Unfortunate, but man, what a race car we had today. You know who I learned a lot from? Was Rajah (Carruth) yesterday. He had a bad fast car, and he finished second at first stage and won the second stage, just like me. And I was like, This car is so fast. Don’t do anything to jeopardize a good finish. And I hate that we didn’t get the win, but man, what could have been. Go on to COTA, and pray for me there. We’ll have some fun.”

Ryan Preece — ninth: “For how we initially thought the race was gonna be, we were not very good. We made some adjustments and our Ford Mustang Dark Horse drove way better, so I think moving forward to come back here to Atlanta I feel way more confident and I think we can have quite a bit more success. I thought with how (Hocevar) was driving the entire day I figured that he was going to cause a stack up on the bottom. Lesson learned. Just take the short line. The outside had been working so well for us all day and it just didn’t work out that last one, but it’s nice to be able to be in position to where you can take experiences like this and think, ‘OK, next time I’d probably change the way I think about lining up.’”

Ryan Blaney — 10th: “We had a little bit of a different strategy there in the second stage. We topped off once and then that gave us the ability to take less gas and two just to try and get some track position, and we had it. We had good control of it for a while and then just lost control of it there and that was the end of it. You’re looking for lanes to go. You’re looking for stuff like that, but I was just kind of hemmed in there and trying to take the runs. Sometimes there aren’t any, but overall it’s nice to finish and have a pretty solid day.”

Chris Buescher — 15th: “We kind of survived it and got the handling a little bit better, especially as nighttime came and just wasn’t able to move our lane there at the end, and I got bottled up on the bottom. It should have been a lot better.”

Brad Keselowski — 17th: “It was an up-and-down day. It didn’t end great, but there were times we had a lot of speed. We were just missing a little bit of handling to keep it there at the end.”

William Byron — 28th: “I just didn’t have much grip, so I was searching for air and got loose. It was on me. I was just pushing hard and had to kind of put myself in some weird spots. I didn’t have any steering, so the further I got down the track, I just kept turning to the right. When I slowed down, I was just hoping I could get back to pit road, but then I got clocked. It was a wild race. It was getting really wild there at the end. I felt like I was in a good spot to at least get a good finish. I don’t think I was going to be able to lead with the damage I had, but I was just trying to mix myself into the top-five. I think I was probably fifth or sixth there. It was crazy, but nothing out of the ordinary, really. Overall, I enjoyed it. Our No. 24 Chevrolet was pretty good all day.”



Austin Dillon — 29th: “Our Chevrolet was plenty fast to have a great finish today but we ended up with damage in Stage 2. I was in the middle line following my teammate, Kyle Busch, and all of the sudden someone clipped me. we spent the rest of the race salvaging what we could, and our Richard Boswell-led team did a great job making adjustments to give us a shot at a decent finish. Unfortunately, we got clipped again in the closing laps of the race. It was just wrong place, wrong time. I hate it for our No. 3 team and everyone at RCR, ECR and CT Spring because they are putting in the work. We will keep focusing on what we can control, and hopefully the luck turns.”

Connor Zilisch — 30th: “I couldn’t see much, really. I was behind (Alex Bowman). He checked up and I just didn’t quite have enough time to check up. I couldn’t see what was going on in front of the No. 48. He had a gap in front of him and he could see it. It’s unfortunate for the No. 88 Chevrolet team. We were making moves and getting up towards the front. It’s just unfortunate for it to end like that.”

Kyle Larson — 32nd: “I just messed up. I knew (Tyler Reddick) was inside of me at one point of the corner, but I got clear of him. I didn’t quite realize that (Shane van Gisbergen) had gotten inside of him. So once I was clear, I just wanted to cut distance and short-cut my way to the stage finish. (Van Gisbergen) was out of my mirror. I just hung a quick left and ran right into him. There was nothing anyone else did wrong, it was all on me. I hate it for this No. 5 Chevrolet team. We had a great Chevy. I felt like up until that point, I was doing a pretty good job. As always, we’re just trying to build our notebook up on these places. I know we crashed, but I feel like we are still getting better and better when we come to drafting tracks, especially here at Atlanta.”

Kyle Busch — 33rd: “I just didn’t have the best of exits off of Turn 2, and I was a little crooked getting to the wall. I just got rammed by (Noah Gragson); no check-up or anything. He didn’t give me an opportunity to make sure I was straight before hitting me or get into me gently to just try and get the momentum back going again. He just drove right through me. It sucks for this No. 8 Chevrolet team and everyone at Richard Childress Racing. I thought we had a really good Chevy. We definitely would have finished better than where we were.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — 35th: "“I couldn’t really see a lot in front of me. All of a sudden, (Riley Herbst) turned sideways in front of us. I locked up my brakes as hard as I could, but our No. 47 Chevy just came to a stop. We were having some fueling issues and that’s just what kind of got us back further than where we wanted to be. We’ll have to go take a look at that. But I was having a blast. It’s a lot of fun out there. We made a few changes that I felt made our Chevy way better. We worked our way back up there in the later part of Stage Two, so bummed how it ended. We’ll regroup and get ready for COTA.”

Ty Gibbs — 37th: “I guess (Christopher Bell) made a three-wide bottom move, and I was already rolling the middle on (Josh) Berry and we all collided. Not ideal. It definitely sucks, but we will keep digging.”

Josh Berry — 38th: “It looked like I faded up a little bit to give (Christoher Bell) room, and Ty (Gibbs) went to make a move it looked like and we just got together. It’s just a racing deal at Atlanta. Yeah, in this style of racing I think all of us just want to make it out with a decent finish. We were able to do that last week and we were able to do that in the Duel, but not so lucky this time. It’s just tight racing there. It’s Atlanta. It’s always gonna be close with a lot of tight moves. I had to move up a little bit to give the 20 room and Ty went to make a move off the 48 and we just barely got together. It felt like we were pretty close to making it through, but unfortunately we didn’t quite make it. I felt like I was really strong at the beginning. We got pretty tight at the end of the first run and tried to make it better. We probably made it worse at the start of that run. which you lose a little bit of track position and your car handles so much worse that it’s hard to tell. That’s why we all race so hard to stay up front is just because the cars drive so bad in midpack, but yet you have no choice. Overall, the guys did a good job. We had a really good car here last year. I think we got a little bit of work to do coming back here in the summer, but, overall, the guys did a really good job here. Hopefully, one of the other guys gets the win.”