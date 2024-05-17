Friday 5: Assessing NASCAR Cup teams, drivers halfway through regular season

With the Cup Series hitting the halfway point of the 26-race regular season after last weekend’s race at Darlington, NASCAR on NBC analysts Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte examine what’s happened so far and what’s to come.

The second half of the season begins with next weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 and goes through the Southern 500 on Sept. 1. NBC Sports and USA Network will broadcast the final 10 races of the regular season, beginning June 16 at Iowa Speedway, and all 10 playoffs races.

This conversation has been edited and condensed.

What has stood out to you in the first 13 races of the Cup season?

Jeff Burton: What stands out to me is just how competitive it is. It’s amazing. Going to most of the races, the battles on the racetrack are intense. The aggressiveness level is through the roof. There’s no room for error. The cars are so close in speed, so many teams have the capabilities of putting great race cars on the racetrack. So many good drivers. It’s the level of competition. I’m amazed every time I’ve watched it.

Steve Letarte: Jeff, I kind of echo those same sentiments. I’m not sure if it’s the business of NASCAR with the charter system, allowing more stronger teams, whether it’s the parity of the car, or whether it’s the depth in the driver’s seat, but the simple fact is what we’re watching right now in the regular season of NASCAR feels like the playoffs of any other sport and it comes down to say turnovers or mistakes. The car speed is so close. Pit crews are so good. Restarts are so important. Strategy, it’s in the nuance now. It’s one lap different or two laps different coming on and off pit road. I think that’s really the difference this year. Everything is under a magnifying glass.

Larson thrilled by win, Buescher agonized by loss Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton analyze an "amazing" photo finish at Kansas for Kyle Larson yet "heartbreaking" for Chris Buescher, how the winner is determined in NASCAR, what led to such a close conclusion, and more.

Ryan Blaney had no wins and no stage victories at this point last year but won last year’s Cup title. Is there a driver in a similar position this year that intrigues you?

Burton: The one that intrigues me is (Martin) Truex (Jr.) and the reason why is every year, recently, we have been having this conversation, ‘Is this your last year? Is this the last time you’re going to do it?’ He still has plenty of speed. Speed is not the problem. Just can they do all the small things necessary to take that next step? I don’t feel like they have this issue of not going fast. They have this issue with executing. A guy that is toward the end of his career and publicly talks about it, like what’s his approach to the playoffs? What’s his approach to winning the championship in a year and a time in his career where he only has stuff to gain and nothing to lose? I just find it fascinating that he doesn’t know if he’s going to be back or not. It’s May, come on man. I couldn’t do it. I’d want to know. So it’s going to be interesting to watch him and that team navigate the rest of the year whatever he decides.

Letarte: I think the question to me is really who has the firepower to go on a three- or four-race streak. Blaney, what he did when it mattered most (last year) was super impressive. I think Truex has that firepower, has the ability. He’s sitting in a car that could do it. I think Chris Buescher has that firepower. … Last year, he did it in the middle of the season. We saw him win multiple races in a row. We haven’t seen that out of Ross Chastain, but I think he has the attitude to do that. Remember, he won that final race (last year) at Phoenix, the one that Blaney ended up winning the championship. … Alex Bowman. We haven’t seen Bowman return to form since that back injury that sidelined him almost a year ago, but I believe in the last handful of weeks that he has been creeping back into that strike zone. You don’t win races from 15th or 20th. Alex Bowman has made a career about running off the radar in fifth to eighth and then doing the right thing at the right time, whether on pit road or on the racetrack and winning a couple of races each year. I think Alex Bowman could be the guy.

Two-time Cup champions Kyle Busch and Joey Logano are fighting for their playoff lives. Busch is just inside the playoff standings and Logano is outside it. How did they get here and what will you be watching in the coming weeks with them?

Burton: Joey got there with just a horrendous start. They had a lot of DNFs. They had a lot of problems. They just got off to a bad start. Then they steadied the ship and started having good finishes, getting stage points, but because of the tough start they got, they’re not afforded that many bad events and they could be in that situation where they are looking at ‘OK, how are we going to make these playoffs?’ That’s a real thing. Can they do it? I am never going to bet against Joey Logano. I will never bet against Joey Logano. That guy is a fierce competitor. He knows what he’s doing. He’s really good at what he does. He drives for a really good race team. They have a lot of respect for each other, so I’m certainly not going to count him out.

Letarte: The other side is Kyle Busch. They have to find something different. Think about the equipment he is driving. I think last year we didn’t know how it would look. He impressed. He was upfront. He impressed me specifically on where that car ran on speed. But now when I look at the RCR group, Kyle Busch is barely in it (15th on the playoff grid) and his teammate Austin Dillon is 31st in points. (Busch) is 16 positions in front of his teammate, so simply put, in my mind, Kyle Busch needs faster race cars. The mistakes I see out of this camp are not Kyle Busch-esque. I am not ready to hang on Father Time. He’s not quite 40 years old. The guy wins way too much. He’s way too fast to think that he doesn’t know how to drive a race car.

Now he just talked about (last) week about how this car has been tougher for him to figure out driving-style wise and I think that’s even harder when you’re at a team that is searching for some speed. It would be easier if you could lean on, say a William Byron, if that was his teammate, or Denny Hamlin, if that was his teammate. I think we undervalue at times how much it helps even a veteran like Kyle Busch to have another big veteran to say you are right, my car is driving that same way.

I think for RCR, specifically Kyle Busch, they’re going to have to start leaning on some of those other Bow Ties (Chevrolet teams). I don’t see the results coming from internally. Now listen, we’ve said this about RCR for years and yet Richard has survived decades after decades after decades. So why would this year be any different? That’s why I think RC will figure out what he needs to do, whether it’s pick up the Bow Tie phone or reach out to Hendrick Motorsports. I believe Kyle Busch can still get it done. They just need to get something underneath him that he feels is a little more predictable.

Will Larson continue Cup success in month of May? Dustin Long discusses three things to watch as the Cup Series heads to Darlington for Throwback Weekend, where Kyle Larson will look to continue his May success as he returns to the scene of a run-in with Ross Chastain.

Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing have combined to win 10 of the first 13 races. Can anybody challenge them in the second half of the regular season?

Burton: Yes. Because most of the good teams aren’t a mile off. So there’s a small amount to gain and you’re there. Is it easy? No. But the same way we saw two drivers and teams get hot in the playoffs, you can also get hot in the regular season. Can it happen? Yeah, it can happen. Will it be difficult to happen? Yep, it’s going to be really difficult to make those small changes to get where you need to be, but, yes, I think you can.

Letarte: You listed eight of the top 20 or 25 teams (with Hendrick and Gibbs having four cars each). I hate to make it that simple, but it’s just a numbers game. Why do they win so much? Because when you eliminate one Joe Gibbs Racing car, there’s another one right behind it. Or if you eliminate one Hendrick Motorsports car, there’s another one right behind it. Just look at what happened to RFK this (past) week (at Darlington). One RFK car was eliminated and, boom, there was another RFK car to win. So I do think there are other organizations that can win and will win, but at the end of the year, do I think JGR and (Hendrick Motorsports) have the most trophies on the trophy case? Absolutely. I think it’s a numbers game. I think they are the strongest from top to bottom.

2. Kyle Larson’s fast Cup start key to Indy 500 prep

It’s easy to overlook the significance of Kyle Larson being the Cup points leader, but it shouldn’t be as he seeks to compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

Just imagine the questions that would have been asked had Larson been barely in a playoff spot and still seeking a win heading into these two weeks of going back and forth between an IndyCar and a Cup car.

Larson avoided such issues when he won at Las Vegas in the season’s third race to grab a Cup playoff spot. His recent victory at Kansas gives him two on the season. He’s also won a series-high seven stages and has 17 playoff points, second only to Denny Hamlin’s 18.

“I’m, for sure, happy, to have the success that we’ve had this year because, for one, it’s a cool honor to say that I’m the Cup Series point leader going into the double weekend,” Larson said in response to a question from NBC Sports. “At least for me personally, that was a goal.

“On the flip side of that, say I was 12th or 14th in points with no wins and just kind of struggling along, I probably wouldn’t want to be doing this right now. I would be like, ‘Man, this is a huge distraction.’ Thankfully, it’s not that way and we’re really competitive on the NASCAR side.

“Our team is in a great spot where we operate very fluidly and consistently run up front. I feel like our team is in a position where I can be (at Indianapolis) and have a little bit of focus off of the NASCAR stuff for a week to try to give this the best go possible. Proud of the effort that our team has put in this year on the Cup side and getting us in the position that we’re in.”

Future NASCAR Hall of Famer Kevin Harvick is scheduled to drive the car in Friday’s practice and qualifying at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Larson will skip Saturday’s heat races, which will set the starting lineup for Sunday’s All-Star Race.

3. 2025 Cup schedule taking shape

Here are the dates for the 2025 Cup season that are known:

Feb. 16 — Daytona 500

May 25 — Coca-Cola 600

June 28 — Atlanta

July 6 — Chicago street race

Nov. 2 — Phoenix (season finale)

A few things to note:

Fox has the first 14 races of the 2025 season, which includes the Clash and the All-Star Race. Presuming the Clash remains the first event of the year, it would mean that NASCAR would have one off-weekend between the Daytona 500 and the Coca-Cola 600.

Reports state that the off weekend is likely to be Easter weekend. Easter is April 20 next year.

Unless there is a midweek race, NASCAR would run every weekend after Easter to the season-ending race at Phoenix. That would be 28 consecutive weekends of racing.

Amazon’s Prime Video has announced the first of its five Cup races next year will be the Coca-Cola 600 on May 25.

With TNT Sports’ first race at Atlanta on June 28, it means Prime Video’s races will be May 25-June 22.

The Atlanta race on TNT also marks the beginning of NASCAR’s in-season tournament.

The date for the Chicago street race is listed in the three-year agreement NASCAR signed with the city in July 2022. That means that TNT’s first two races will be Atlanta and Chicago.

The June Atlanta race will be the track’s second of the year, meaning that it is moving out of the playoff spot it is in this year. So, there will be at least one different race in the playoffs next year compared to this season.

4. Could option tires be used in points races this year?

With NASCAR looking to enhance short track racing, this weekend’s All-Star Race features two different types of tire — the prime tire and an option tire.

All teams in the All-Star Race must start on the option tires, which are noted by the red lettering on the sidewall (the prime tire features yellow lettering on the sidewall). Each team will have two sets of prime tires and two sets of option tires for the All-Star Race.

“The goal of this option tire is not just a tire that’s four-tenths (of a second) faster,” Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s direct of racing, told NBC Sports. “Yeah, it’s four-tenths faster, but it comes with risk. When are you going to use it and when are you not? I think that’s the big difference. … I think it’s really going to take more tire management and tire strategy when you use it.”

Goodyear did a tire test March 13-14 at North Wilkesboro with Joey Logano, William Byron and Ty Gibbs.

Chris Gayle, crew chief for Gibbs, told NBC Sports that the option tire was “considerably” faster for 10 laps and then became slower than the prime tire. With teams having time to adjust to the tires, the belief is the option tires should be faster than the prime tire for more than 10 laps this weekend.

“I’m curious to see if we’re going to be able to tell a difference (between the two types of tires),” Christopher Bell told NBC Sports. " ... Hopefully, it creates a lot of comers and goers and passing. That’s what we want.”

If NASCAR, Goodyear and drivers like what they see with the option tire, could it be used later this year in any points races?

Stucker said it would be “doable” to have an option tire at other short track races this season.

NASCAR used to be hesitant to make changes for the playoffs, but last year Goodyear had a new tire for the Martinsville playoff race and the Phoenix finale, so NASCAR has become more open to such changes.

5. All-Star number crunching

1 - Driver to win fan vote and go on to win the All-Star Race. Kasey Kahne did it in 2008.

2 — Sets of prime tires and sets of option tires teams will have for the All-Star Race.

3 — All-Star Race wins by Kyle Larson, most among active drivers.

9 — Consecutive top-10 finishes by Joey Logano in the All-Star Race. That ties him with Matt Kenseth for the event record.

11 — All-Star Race wins by Hendrick Motorsports, most of any team.

12 — Times the All-Star Race winner went on to win the Cup championship that season. The last to do it was Kyle Larson in 2021.

15 — All-Star starts by Brad Keselowski, who has not won the race. The record for most All-Star starts without winning the event is 17 by Bobby Labonte, Ricky Rudd and Dale Jarrett.

20 — Cars in the All-Star Race (17 are already in the field, two will race their way in via the Open and the final spot will go to the fan vote winner

