MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans
Samulski’s Arbitrary Fantasy Football Awards before Week 7
2024 AAB RTTD Series_Series Tune-In Promo (Landscape)_20230920.jpg
2024 All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour to Kick Off on November 1
43rd Ryder Cup - Previews
Xander: Father’s Ryder Cup comments ‘skewed’ by headlines

Top Clips

Josh_Allen_Stefon_Diggs.jpg
Bills continue to be ‘too reliant’ on Allen, Diggs
nbc_golf_gt_tgldisc_231018.jpg
What will Woods, McIlroy’s TGL league look like?
nbc_simms_draftkings_231018.jpg
Dolphins, Eagles odds to be No. 1 seed in AFC, NFC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Team Honda welcomes Jo Shimoda in two-year deal

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published October 18, 2023 01:01 PM

Jo Shimoda trades his green Kawasaki livery for the bright red of Team Honda as the team officially announced he will join their 250 program in 2024. The announcement came in the form of an Instagram reel with Shimoda taking a tour of the facility and then climbing onto his new ride.

The deal runs through 2025 season as he climbs into the seat vacated by Hunter Lawrence, who moves move into the 450 division to replace Chase Sexton. Along with Jett Lawrence and Sexton, this team won six of the seven championships in the combined SuperMotocross series. Shimoda is joined by teammate Chance Hymas in the 250 class.

“It feels like a reunion,” said Brandon Wilson, Manager of Racing & Experiential Marketing. “Rider-signing news is always exciting, but this one is particularly meaningful for our management and many of our associates, given the Japanese connection … although he’s already the most successful Japanese motocrosser to race full-time in the U.S., Jo has his sights set on bigger goals, and we look forward to helping him achieve them.”

Shimoda had a career season with the Pro Circuit Kawasaki team in 2023, finishing second in the SuperMotocross championship, only five points behind Haiden Deegan. He announced his departure two weeks later in an emotional social media post.

After missing most of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross season to injury, he charged back to finish third in the Pro Motocross.

