Team Honda welcomes Jo Shimoda in two-year deal

Jo Shimoda trades his green Kawasaki livery for the bright red of Team Honda as the team officially announced he will join their 250 program in 2024. The announcement came in the form of an Instagram reel with Shimoda taking a tour of the facility and then climbing onto his new ride.

The deal runs through 2025 season as he climbs into the seat vacated by Hunter Lawrence, who moves move into the 450 division to replace Chase Sexton. Along with Jett Lawrence and Sexton, this team won six of the seven championships in the combined SuperMotocross series. Shimoda is joined by teammate Chance Hymas in the 250 class.

“It feels like a reunion,” said Brandon Wilson, Manager of Racing & Experiential Marketing. “Rider-signing news is always exciting, but this one is particularly meaningful for our management and many of our associates, given the Japanese connection … although he’s already the most successful Japanese motocrosser to race full-time in the U.S., Jo has his sights set on bigger goals, and we look forward to helping him achieve them.”

Shimoda had a career season with the Pro Circuit Kawasaki team in 2023, finishing second in the SuperMotocross championship, only five points behind Haiden Deegan. He announced his departure two weeks later in an emotional social media post.

After missing most of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross season to injury, he charged back to finish third in the Pro Motocross.

More Contract News

Guillem Farres joins Rockstar Energy Husqvarna

Levi Kitchen joins Kawasaki for two-year deal

Chase Seton joins KTM for 2024 and beyond

Jo Shimoda departs Pro Circuit Kawasaki

Fredrik Noren renews with Madd Parts Kawasaki

Casey Cochran joins Rockstar Energy Husqvarna

Ken Roczen re-signs with HEP Progressive Ecstar Suzuki

Ryder DiFrancesco joins Troy Lee Designs GasGas team

Monster Energy Kawasaki announces lineup

Joey Savatgy signs with Triumph

