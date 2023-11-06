Joshua Cartwright returns to MaddParts.com Kawasaki in 2024 on a 450

After qualifying for 14 of 17 main events in the Monster Energy Supercross Series, Johsua Cartwright and the MaddParts.com Kawasaki team announced they will compete in all 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship in 2024 competing in the 450 class.

The announcement came one month after Fredrik Noren renewed with Madd Parts Kawasaki team for 2024.

“I am extremely grateful to be back with the MaddParts.com team full-time for 2024,” Cartwright said in a press release. “The bike and crew are like a well-oiled machine and I’m excited to get to work.”

In 2023, Cartwright had a season-best finish of 12th in the next-to-last Supercross round in Denver on the same weekend that he collected $20,000 for winning Steve Matthes’ Pulp MX Yamaha LCQ Challenge. Along the way, Cartwright won two LCQs during the season.

Cartwright will exchange his three-digit No. 519 plate for a two-digit number and race the No. 74 in 2024.

This will mark Cartwright’s 10th season on the professional circuit. All nine previous seasons have been contested in the Supercross series exclusively with a best points’ result of 20th on a 250 in 2019 and 23rd on a 450 last year. Cartwright previously rode with the team in 2022 in the 250SX East division where he finished 22nd.

Joining the team with Cartwright will be his 2023 mechanic, Miles Shugg.

The team will continue to field a three-rider 450 squad aboard the Kawasaki KX450SR machines and will announce the remaining athlete very soon.

