How to watch 2025 IMSA at CTMP on USA, Peacock: Streaming info, start times and daily schedules

The LMP2 division will be the headliner this weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park for the only time during the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

The Grand Touring Prototype division will be taking a break, but 35 cars from IMSA’s next three classes — LMP2, GTD Pro and GTD — will be on track at CTMP. There will be a dozen cars racing in LMP2, including the No. 22 United Autosports ORECA LMP2 07 that has won two of the first three races in the category this season. But CTMP will mark the first sprint race of 2025 after the endurance rounds of Daytona, Sebring and Watkins Glen.

In GTD Pro, the No. 3 Corvette Racing Z06 GT3.R moved into the championship lead after Watkins Glen by 52 points over the No. 77 AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R.

With the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship making its only trip north of the border this year, there are nine drivers and three teams representing Canada in their home race at CTMP.

Here are the start times, daily schedules and streaming info for the 2025 IMSA Chevrolet Grand Prix at CTMP:

2025 IMSA Chevrolet Grand Prix at CTMP

WHEN: Sunday, July 13 at 2:05 p.m. ET

DISTANCE: A two-hour, 40-minute race on the 10-turn, 2.459-mile road course in Bowmanville, Ontario.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to see the 35-car field in the LMP2, GTD Pro and GTD categories for the Chevrolet Grand Prix.

FORECAST: According to Weather Underground, it’s expected to be 79 degrees with an 62% chance of rain at the green flag.

QUALIFYING: Saturday, July 12 at 3:55 p.m. ET (streamed on Peacock)

How to Watch IMSA at CTMP

TV/STREAMING: The Chevrolet Grand Prix will be televised on USA Network and streamed on Peacock from flag to flag beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 13.

The NBC Sports broadcast will feature announcer Leigh Diffey and analyst Calvin Fish. Brian Till and Matt Yocum are the pit reporters.

RADIO: All sessions live on IMSA.com; SiriusXM live race coverage begins July 13 at 2 p.m. (SiriusXM channel 206, Web/App 996)

IMSA CTMP schedule, start times

Here’s a rundown of the IMSA schedule this week at the 10-turn, 2.459-mile road course in Bowmanville, Ontario (all times are ET):

Friday, July 11

8:25-9:05 a.m.: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge practice

9:20-10 a.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup practice

10:15-11:15 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

12:15-12:55 p.m.: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge practice

1:10-1:40 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup practice

1:55-3:25 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

3:45-4:20 p.m.: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge qualifying

4:45-5:45 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge pratice

Saturday, July 12

8-8:35 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge qualifying

8:50-9:35 a.m.: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Race 1 (Peacock)

9:55-10:15 a.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup qualifying

10:35 a.m.-12:05 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

1:25-3:25 p.m.: Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 120 (Peacock)

4-5:05 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying (Peacock)

5:25-6:10 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup Race 1

Sunday, July 13

10:05-10:50 a.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup Race 2

11:10-11:55 a.m.: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Race 2 (Peacock)

2:05-04:45 p.m.: Chevrolet Grand Prix (USA Network, Peacock)

