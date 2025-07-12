 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees
Yankees’ Aaron Judge makes three outstanding catches, robs Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong
NASCAR: Toyota / Save Mart 350
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Sonoma
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers
Mariners’ Cal Raleigh breaks AL record with 38 homers before the All-Star break

Top Clips

nbc_gc_uncrustables_250711.jpg
American Century Championship Round 1 best shots
nbc_gc_rolappowgrsegs_250711.jpg
Rolapp thinking ‘like a fan,’ LIV applies for OWGR
nbc_gc_gotterupseg_250711.jpg
Gotterup goes (course record) low to lead Scottish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees
Yankees’ Aaron Judge makes three outstanding catches, robs Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong
NASCAR: Toyota / Save Mart 350
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Sonoma
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers
Mariners’ Cal Raleigh breaks AL record with 38 homers before the All-Star break

Top Clips

nbc_gc_uncrustables_250711.jpg
American Century Championship Round 1 best shots
nbc_gc_rolappowgrsegs_250711.jpg
Rolapp thinking ‘like a fan,’ LIV applies for OWGR
nbc_gc_gotterupseg_250711.jpg
Gotterup goes (course record) low to lead Scottish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Shohei Ohtani crushes 32nd home run of season into San Francisco’s McCovey Cove

  
Published July 12, 2025 06:46 AM

SAN FRANCISCO — Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani splashed his 32nd home run of the season into San Francisco’s McCovey Cove beyond the right-field wall Friday night.

It marked the 65th home run into the water by an opponent in Oracle Park’s 25-year history and 171st in all — and 35 of those belong to home run king Barry Bonds.

Ohtani connected with one out in the third inning for a two-run drive after Hyeseong Kim’s leadoff single marked the first hit of the night for Los Angeles against Giants starter Logan Webb.

Set to make his fifth start on the mound pitching Saturday, Ohtani crushed a 91.1 mph cutter on Webb’s first offering of the at-bat and the ball traveled 410 feet. A kayaker immediately jumped into the water to retrieve the special souvenir ball.

The blast put the Dodgers up 2-1. The Giants won the game 8-7.