Top News

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Calgary Flames
Blues sign Dillon Dube, who was acquitted in Hockey Canada sexual assault case, to AHL tryout
MLB: Playoffs-Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners
Kyle Finnegan and Detroit Tigers reportedly agree to 2-year, $19 million contract
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indiana’s Stephen Daley likely to miss playoffs after celebration injury that was captured on video

Top Clips

nbc_dls_modernathlete_251210.jpg
What are challenges of coaching modern athletes?
nbc_roto_dkmetcalfV2_251210.jpg
Metcalf expected to play Monday vs. Dolphins
nbc_dls_herrohurtingmiami_251210.jpg
Le Batard thinks Herro will ‘end up being traded’

MLB finalizes 2-game series in Mexico City between Diamondbacks and Padres in April

Published December 10, 2025 06:30 PM
Fallout of Alonso's reported signing with BAL
December 10, 2025 02:56 PM
Eric Samulski dives into Pete Alonso's reported signing with the Baltimore Orioles and what fantasy managers can expect as he shifts to Camden Yards.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Major League Baseball finalized plans for a two-game series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres at Mexico City’s Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú on April 25-26.

The series was anticipated when the regular-season schedule was announced in August but was not confirmed until Wednesday. Arizona will be the home team for both games.

This will be the third set of regular-season games in Mexico City after the Padres swept San Francisco in 2023 and Houston swept Colorado in 2024, both in two-game series.

Scheduled games at San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Mexico City in 2020 were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and contemplated games for 2025 were scrapped over finances.

Regular-season games were played in Monterrey, Mexico, in 1996 (Padres and New York Mets), 1999 (Padres and Rockies), 2018 (Los Angeles Dodgers and Padres) and 2019 (Cincinnati and St. Louis, and Houston and Los Angeles Angels).

MLB’s collective bargaining agreement also called for games in Paris in 2025 and London next year but the France trip was canceled because of a failure to find a promoter and the Britain series because of scheduling issues with West Ham’s Olympic Stadium and Fox television. The CBA called for games at San Juan in 2026 but none have been announced.