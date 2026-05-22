The SMX League celebrates three Telly Awards for SuperMotocross coverage

Along with reports of another record-setting season for streamed SuperMotocross World Championship coverage, the league announced it won three Telly Awards for Television and Social Content.

The 2026 “Monster Energy SMX World Championship Preview Show” and “2026 Monster Energy Supercross - New Coast, New Battles, Same Goal” social video garnered Silver recognition in the 46th Annual Telly Awards.

“SMX Insider – Season 3 – Episode 36 – World Championship Wrap-Up” earned a Bronze.

The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and are judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies. The SMX League joined other sports entities, including the NHRA, Spire Motorsports, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Florida Panthers.

“Earning Telly Awards for three consecutive years is a remarkable achievement for the entire SMX Broadcast Team,” said Ken Adelson, Head of SMX Broadcasting, in a news release. “These honors reflect not only our team’s dedication and passion, but also the compelling stories and unforgettable moments that make this sport so powerful “As we look ahead to the rest of 2026, our focus remains on elevating the fan experience and capturing the intensity, drama, and human stories that define SMX each week.”

Each December, the SMX broadcast team delivers fans a first look at the upcoming season, featuring commentary from industry experts, media, and the racers themselves. The 2026 Season Preview Show premiered on Sunday, December 27, 2025, on NBC and Peacock.

Contributing to the SMX Preview Show each year is Doug Cabrera, Director of Broadcast and Media Content serving as Producer; with contributions from NBC Sports analyst Leigh Diffey, Jason Weigandt, Adelson, and other key members of the broadcast production team.

The 2026 Eastern Divisional 250SMX Hype Video, filmed and produced in less than 24 hours, also earned a Silver award in the highly competitive field.

