How to watch 2026 SuperMotocross Round 19, Hangtown Classic: start times, schedule, TV info

The SuperMotocross World Championship continues with the second round of the 2026 Pro Motocross season as dirt bike’s best racers tackle the Hangtown Classic, which is older than the series itself. The action gets underway Saturday, June 6, at Prairie City SVRA in Rancho Cordova, California, at 4:00 p.m. ET on Peacock.tv. NBC will air an encore performance on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on NBC.

Race Day Live will cover qualification, beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock on Saturday.

Jett Lawrence was a huge part of the storyline last week, even if he was not part of the lead battle. Poor starts hampered his effort and, still recovering from an ankle injury, he was not able to ride through the field and challenge his brother, Hunter Lawrence, for the victory. That allowed Hunter to sweep the motos and score first perfect weekend during his SuperMotocross career.

Haiden Deegan was also plagued with poor starts, but his fifth-place overall was what most experts expected. Bothe Jett and Deegan look to improve this week.

2026 SuperMotocross Round 19, Hangtown Motocross Preview: previous winners, historic results, who to watch Round 2 of the Pro Motocross season features a battle between the surging Hunter Lawrence and the injured Jett Lawrence.

Seth Hammaker scored his moto and overall win last week in Pala, California and has a 13-point lead over the competition. All of the podium finishers had career best results as the field is now wide open with the departure of the 2025 champion, Deegan.

For those who live outside California: All 31 rounds of the SuperMotocross season will be streamed live on Peacock.tv.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 19 of the 2026 SuperMotocross season, Round 2 of Pro Motocross, at Prairie City SVRA in Rancho Cordova, California:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Supercross Round 19 of the 2026 SuperMotocross season at Prairie City SVRA in Rancho Cordova, California, will begin live Saturday, June 6, at 1:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App with Race Day Live coverage of qualification. The feature program starts at 4:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, with an encore performance on NBC Sunday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

All 31 rounds of the 2026 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, NBCSN, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

View the full list of Peacock’s supported devices here.

HANGTOWN ENTRY LISTS

450 Entry List | 250 Entry List | WMX Entry List

HANGTOWN MAP

HANGTOWN EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Full Schedule

Qualification

11:00 a.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

11:20 a.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

11:50 a.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

12:10 p.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

12:50 p.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes

1:10 p.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes

1:30 p.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes

1:50 p.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes

2:35 p.m.: 450 LCQ

2:50 p.m.: 250 LCQ

3:05 p.m.: WMX Warm up - Practice

Feature Program

3:15 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

4:15 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1

5:15 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1

5:50 p.m.: Halftime

6:14 p.m.: WMX Class Moto # 2 (Moto #1, Friday)

6:45pm.: 250 Class Moto #2

7:45pm.: 450 Class Moto #2

