2026 SuperMotocross Round 19, Hangtown Motocross Preview: previous winners, historic results, who to watch

Pro Motocross enters its second round as the SuperMotocross World Championship continues in Round 19 with the Hangtown Classic at Prairie City SVRA in Rancho Cordova, California.

Two riders classed the field last week at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, as Hunter Lawrence and Jorge Prado battled for the lead in the opening laps.

Jett Lawrence and Haiden Deegan were separated from the top pair by a decent interval and Justin Cooper made his presence known as well, so they will be the riders to keep an eye on this weekend. It is still too soon to tell how the competition will settle out, and Round 2 continues to be filled with unanswered questions.

Eli Tomac out of multiple races beginning with Hangtown Pro Motocross, return date to be determined Several hard crashes at the end of the Monster Energy Supercross season and last week in the Pro Motocross opener at Fox Raceway force Eli Tomac to the couch.

Hunter scored his first perfect race last week after posting the fastest laps in both qualification sessions and sweeping the motos. It took 75 attempts in combined SuperMotocross competition.

One of the preseason favorites, Eli Tomac, will not be in attendance this week, however, as he is sidelined by a neck strain. Tomac intends to rejoin the Motocross circuit, but the team has not yet provided a timeline.

The Hangtown Classic is older than Motocross itself. Run almost continuously since 1969, with the single exception of the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020.

Ricky Carmichael has the most wins at this venue with Tomac the winningest current rider. And with Jett slowed by an ankle injury, the 450 field is wide open. The good news is that as of this writing, Saturday’s temperatures are forecast in the mid-80s compared to the 100 degrees reached in 2025.

Operated by the Dirt Diggers North (DDNMC), this is the last remaining race run by a motorcycle club, which contributes to it historic feel.

Last week, Hunter commented on how riders can overcome mistakes in the outdoor series, and Hangtown has two examples. In 2021, Dylan Ferrandis crashed on the start of Moto 2 before riding through the field to third. He won the first moto and scored the overall victory.

Chase Sexton was even more successful in 2021. He crashed on the first lap of Moto 2 and passed Aaron Plessinger on the final lap to score the overall victory with a sweep of the motos.

Deegan’s outdoor debut was put into perspective by WeWentFast.com: His fifth-place finish overall was better than another pair of recent 450 rookies and worse than two others. Chase Sexton finished eighth overall in his first round in 2020; Jorge Prado was sixth last year. Deegan’s performance only pales in comparison to the Lawrence brothers. Jett famously went 1-1 in his 450 Motocross debut. Hunter was 2-3 to finish second overall.

250 Notes

Seth Hammaker scored his first Pro Motocross victory last week in Pala, becoming the 95th rider to win in this class. Notably, before winning the second moto there, he had not been victorious at all in the outdoor series.

As noted in last week’s preview, the winner of the opening round has gone on to win the past seven championships.

With Deegan moving up to the premier class and significant turnover in recent years, there is no defending winner in the 250 class this year, which means there will be a new face at the top of the podium.

Michael Mosiman is the only former Hangtown moto winner who will line up on Saturday. He won Moto 1 in 2021, but struggled in the second moto to finish 39th and eighth overall

Caden Dudney’s 6-4 (34 points) is the fewest points scored for a second overall in 250MX Pro Motocross history.

2026 SuperMotocross Top-10 finishers

450s

Hunter Lawrence (6 wins, 13 podiums, 15 top-fives, 17 top-10s) [5 Moto wins]

Ken Roczen (5 wins, 11 podiums, 15 top-fives, 17 top-10s) [3 Moto wins] *

Eli Tomac (4 wins, 9 podiums, 11 top-fives, 12 top-10s) [1 Moto win]

Chase Sexton (2 wins, 3 podiums, 9 top-fives, 14 top-10s)

Cooper Webb (1 win, 8 podiums, 12 top-fives, 15 top-10s)

Justin Cooper (4 podiums, 10 top-fives, 15 top-10s) [2 Moto wins]

Jorge Prado (3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 10 top-10s)

Malcolm Stewart (1 podium, 3 top-fives, 12 top-10s)

Jett Lawrence (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Joey Savatgy (4 top-fives, 11 top-10s)

Justin Hill (2 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Jason Anderson (2 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Haiden Deegan (1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Dylan Ferrandis (12 top-10s)

Garrett Marchbanks (7 top-10s)

Aaron Plessinger (7 top-10s)

Shane McElrath (5 top-10s)

Christian Craig (4 top-10s)

Dean Wilson (3 top-10s)

Colt Nichols (2 top-10s)

RJ Hampshire (2 top-10s)

Jordon Smith (1 top-10)

Justin Barcia (1 top-10)

*Supercross Champion

250s

Haiden Deegan (7 wins, 8 podiums, 10 top-fives, 10 top-10s) [3 Moto wins] **

Cole Davies (6 wins, 10 podiums, 11 top-fives, 11 top-10s) [4 Moto wins] +

Seth Hammaker (2 wins, 7 podiums, 10 top-fives, 10 top-10s) [2 Moto wins]

Max Anstie (1 win, 3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 9 top-10s)

Nate Thrasher (1 win, 2 podiums, 4 top-fives, 7 top-10s) [1 Moto win]

Pierce Brown (1 win, 2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Levi Kitchen (5 podiums, 9 top-fives, 10 top-10s) [1 Moto win]

Ryder DiFrancesco (3 podiums, 8 top-fives, 10 top-10s)

Jo Shimoda (3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Cameron McAdoo (3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Daxton Bennick (2 podiums, 6 top-fives, 9 top-10s)

Michael Mosiman (2 podiums, 4 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Devin Simonson (1 podium, 1 top-five, 7 top-10s)

Chance Hymas (1 podium, 1 top-five, 3 top-10s)

Landen Gordon (1 podium, 1 top-five, 2 top-10s)

Caden Dudney (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Coty Schock (2 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Maximus Vohland (2 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Henry Miller (1 top-five, 5 top-10s)

Kayden Minear (1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Julie Beaumer (1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Hunter Yoder (7 top-10s)

Parker Ross (4 top-10s)

Derek Kelley (4 top-10s)

Nick Romano (4 top-10s)

Carson Mumford (3 top-10s)

Cullin Park (3 top-10s)

Dilan Schwartz (2 top-10s)

Avery Long (2 top-10s)

Jalek Swoll (2 top-10s)

Maximus Vohland (2 top-10s)

Kyle Peters (2 top-10s)

Drew Adams (2 top-10s)

Marshal Weltin (2 top-10s)

Josh Varize (2 top-10s)

Lux Turner (2 top-10s)

Anthony Bourdon (1 top-10)

Luke Neese (1 top-10)

Izaih Clark (1 top-10)

Gavin Towers (1 top-10)

Robbie Wageman (1 top-10)

** Supercross East Champion

+ Supercross West Champion

Recent Hangtown races

450s

2025: Jett Lawrence (Followed by Aaron Plessinger, Justin Cooper)

2024: Chase Sexton (Hunter Lawrence, Aaron Plessinger)

2023: Jett Lawrence (Dylan Ferrandis, Cooper Webb)

2022: Jason Anderson (Chase Sexton, Eli Tomac)

2021: Dylan Ferrandis (Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb)

250s

2025: Haiden Deegan (Jo Shimoda, Levi Kitchen)

2024: Haiden Deegan (Tom Vialle, Levi Kitchen)

2023: Hunter Lawrence (Justin Cooper, Haiden Deegan)

2022: Jett Lawrence (Justin Cooper, Hunter Lawrence)

2021: Justin Cooper (RJ Hampshire)

Motocross Previews

Pala

Supercross Previews

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