2026 SuperMotocross Round 17, Salt Lake City Preview: previous winners, historic results, who to watch

All eyes are focused on Ken Roczen and Hunter Lawrence this weekend as the Monster Energy Supercross series concludes with Round 17 of the SuperMotocross World Championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

But perhaps, fans should look elsewhere for the winner.

Cooper Webb is the winningest rider at this venue with four victories. He has not had the season he expected when the series kicked off in Anaheim, California, this January, and he wants to end on a high note.

Chase Sexton has had a much more disappointing 2026 season, cut short by injury, but he has a knack for Salt Lake City, its altitude, and its dirt. He seeks his fourth consecutive win there this weekend, as well as his sixth consecutive podium. Recently, he has improved in every race with a fifth-place result in April 2021, a third in May, a second in 2022, and the first of his three victories in 2023.

These four riders have accounted for nearly 70 percent of the podiums awarded in the first 16 rounds.

Eli Tomac will also factor into the mix this week. He returned to the field in his hometown of Denver and scored his ninth podium, bringing the total to 5 riders with 88 percent of the podiums. The other podiums have gone to Justin Cooper (3), Malcolm Stewart (1), and Jorge Prado (1).

Even though they are mathematically eliminated, Webb, Sexton, and Tomac could factor heavily in the championship. If all three podium, they will push Roczen and Lawrence into points-paying positions that decrement by one. Should that happen and Lawrence finishes ahead of Roczen, the championship contenders will be tied in points—and Lawrence’s five runner-up finishes will provide the tiebreaker since both riders have five victories apiece.

If Roczen wins the title, he will have the biggest come-from-behind championship since David Bailey overcame a 47-point deficit in 1983, according to WeWentFast.com.

If Lawrence wins, he will join a list of legendary riders who scored their first career win and championship in the same season, a feat most recently earned by Hunter’s brother Jett Lawrence in 2024.

Justin Barcia finished eighth last week in Denver for his first top-10 in his second start of the season (he failed to make the first 14 rounds with an injury). Dylan Ferrandis has a best result of sixth this year, and both of them want to give Ducati its first top-five in their debut season.

250 Notes

Sexton is not the only rider with Salt Lake momentum on his side.

Haiden Deegan wants to finish out his 250 career with one more win, and he enters the weekend as the two-time defending champion of the race and series.

But this is an East/West Showdown race, and the competition is heavier.

Deegan is certainly aware of the record book. If he wins this week’s Showdown, he will be the first rider to score four such victories. For now, he’s tied with Jeff Emig, Kevin Windham, and Adam Cianciarulo.

If Deegan’s teammate, Cole Davies, wins this weekend, he will join Deegan and the others with three Showdown wins.

The battle for second in the 250 West division is tight. With 155 points, Levi Kitchen holds a seven-point advantage over Max Anstie. Ryder DiFrancesco is only one point behind Anstie, so no one can afford to have a bad result. This is where the addition of the Eastern divisional competitors could play a major role, and so far, they have scored more top-fives and -10s than their Western compatriots in the two previous 2026 Showdowns.

2026 SuperMotocross Top-10 finishers

450s

Hunter Lawrence (5 wins, 12 podiums, 14 top-fives, 15 top-10s) [3 Moto wins]

Ken Roczen (5 wins, 11 podiums, 14 top-fives, 16 top-10s) [3 Moto wins]

Eli Tomac (4 wins, 9 podiums, 11 top-fives, 12 top-10s) [1 Moto win]

Cooper Webb (1 win, 8 podiums, 11 top-fives, 14 top-10s)

Chase Sexton (1 win, 2 podiums, 8 top-fives, 12 top-10s)

Justin Cooper (3 podiums, 8 top-fives, 13 top-10s) [2 Moto wins]

Malcolm Stewart (1 podium, 3 top-fives, 11 top-10s)

Jorge Prado (1 podium, 3 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Joey Savatgy (4 top-fives, 11 top-10s)

Justin Hill (2 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Jason Anderson (2 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Dylan Ferrandis (11 top-10s)

Garrett Marchbanks (7 top-10s)

Aaron Plessinger (6 top-10s)

Shane McElrath (5 top-10s)

Christian Craig (2 top-10s)

Colt Nichols (2 top-10s)

Dean Wilson (2 top-10s)

RJ Hampshire (1 top-10)

Jordon Smith (1 top-10)

Justin Barcia (1 top-10)

250s

Haiden Deegan (7 wins, 8 podiums, 9 top-fives, 9 top-10s) [3 Moto wins]

Cole Davies (5 wins, 8 podiums, 9 top-fives, 9 top-10s) [4 Moto wins]

Seth Hammaker (1 win, 6 podiums, 9 top-fives, 9 top-10s) [1 Moto win]

Max Anstie (1 win, 2 podiums, 4 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Nate Thrasher (1 win, 2 podiums, 4 top-fives, 7 top-10s) [1 Moto win]

Pierce Brown (1 win, 2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Levi Kitchen (4 podiums, 7 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Ryder DiFrancesco (3 podiums, 7 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Cameron McAdoo (3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Jo Shimoda (3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Daxton Bennick (2 podiums, 6 top-fives, 9 top-10s)

Michael Mosiman (2 podiums, 4 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Devin Simonson (1 podium, 1 top-five, 7 top-10s)

Chance Hymas (1 podium, 1 top-five, 2 top-10s)

Landen Gordon (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Coty Schock (2 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Maximus Vohland (2 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Henry Miller (1 top-five, 4 top-10s)

Kayden Minear (1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Hunter Yoder (6 top-10s)

Parker Ross (4 top-10s)

Carson Mumford (3 top-10s)

Cullin Park (3 top-10s)

Nick Romano (3 top-10s)

Derek Kelley (3 top-10s)

Dilan Schwartz (2 top-10s)

Avery Long (2 top-10s)

Jalek Swoll (2 top-10s)

Maximus Vohland (2 top-10s)

Kyle Peters (2 top-10s)

Drew Adams (2 top-10s)

Marshal Weltin (2 top-10s)

Josh Varize (2 top-10s)

Anthony Bourdon (1 top-10)

Luke Neese (1 top-10)

Izaih Clark (1 top-10)

Gavin Towers (1 top-10)

Lux Turner (1 top-10)

Robbie Wageman (1 top-10)

Recent Salt Lake City races

450s

2025: Chase Sexton (followed by Malcolm Stewart, Justin Cooper)

2024: Chase Sexton (Justin Cooper, Cooper Webb)

2023: Chase Sexton (Aaron Plessinger, Justin Hill)

2022: Jason Anderson (Chase Sexton, Justin Barcia)

2021, Race 2: Cooper Webb (Marvin Musquin, Chase Sexton)

250s

2025 (Showdown): Haiden Deegan (Julien Beaumer, Tom Vialle)

2024 (Showdown): Haiden Deegan (RJ Hampshire, Jordon Smith)

2023 (Showdown): Jett Lawrence (RJ Hampshire, Levi Kitchen)

2022 (Showdown): Nate Thrasher (Hunter Lawrence, Pierce Brown)

2021, Race 2 (Showdown): Jett Lawrence (Colt Nichols, Hunter Lawrence)

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