2026 SuperMotocross Round 13, Nashville: Preview, previous winners, historic results, who to watch

From one of the most-visited markets, Detroit, to one of the newest venues on the circuit, the SuperMotocross World Championship heads to Nashville, Tennessee, and Nissan Stadium.

Eli Tomac won the first race there in 2019, after starting deep in the field. Nashville has been intermittent in the years since, but Tomac has been consistent with second-place finishes in 2023 and 2024. Supercross skipped Nashville last year.

Chase Sexton won the 2023 event; Jett Lawrence won the Nashville Supercross in 2024. But Cooper Webb might lay claim to having the second-best record with two podiums. He finished third in 2019 and 2024.

Ken Roczen also had a podium finish, third-place, in 2023.

Roczen is arguably the rider with the most momentum for now. He won his third race of the season last week in Detroit and posted consecutive victories for the first time in 2021.

According to WeWentFast.com, this is the closest Roczen has ever been to the leaders in the final third of the season.

Lawrence did not finish on the podium last year in Nashville, but he clinched his 250 East title there in 2023 with his seventh victory of the season.

With Tomac’s struggles last week, Lawrence now has the distinction of recording the most podiums at nine.

This is the tightest three-rider contest after 12 rounds. Tomac, Lawrence, and Roczen are separated by the equivalent of a victory compared to a third-place finish. The three championship contenders have earned 24 of the 36 podiums available.

Feld Entertainment / Align Media Feld Entertainment / Align Media

250 Notes

Cole Davies is beginning to do in the 250 East division what his teammate Haiden Deegan did in the West. He won three consecutive races in Indianapolis, Birmingham, and Detroit—albeit with a little assist from American Motorcycle Association officials in Alabama.

Davies has not crossed the finish line worse than second since the season-opener in Arlington, and that contributes to a steady widening of the championship gap to the field.

Seth Hammaker is trying to keep him honest. He and Davies are the only two riders to sweep the top five so far this season. If Hammaker does not improve his whoop speed, however, he is likely to keep finishing behind Davies.

2026 SuperMotocross Top-10 finishers

450s

Eli Tomac (4 wins, 8 podiums, 10 top-fives, 11 top-10s) [1 Moto win]

Hunter Lawrence (3 wins, 9 podiums, 11 top-fives, 11 top-10s) [2 Moto wins]

Ken Roczen (3 wins, 7 podiums, 10 top-fives, 12 top-10s) [2 Moto wins]

Cooper Webb (1 win, 5 podiums, 8 top-fives, 11 top-10s)

Chase Sexton (1 win, 2 podiums, 5 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Justin Cooper (2 podiums, 7 top-fives, 11 top-10s) [1 Moto win]

Jorge Prado (1 podium, 3 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Malcolm Stewart (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Joey Savatgy (2 top-fives, 9 top-10s)

Jason Anderson (2 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Dylan Ferrandis (8 top-10s)

Aaron Plessinger (6 top-10s)

Garrett Marchbanks (4 top-10s)

Justin Hill (3 top-10s)

Christian Craig (2 top-10s)

Shane McElrath (2 top-10s)

RJ Hampshire (1 top-10)

Colt Nichols (1 top-10)

Jordon Smith (1 top-10)

250s

Haiden Deegan (6 wins, 7 podiums, 8 top-fives, 8 top-10s) [3 Moto wins]

Cole Davies (3 wins, 5 podiums, 6 top-fives, 6 top-10s) [3 Moto wins]

Seth Hammaker (1 win, 5 podiums, 6 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Max Anstie (1 win, 2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Pierce Brown (1 win, 2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Levi Kitchen (3 podiums, 6 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Cameron McAdoo (3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Jo Shimoda (3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Ryder DiFrancesco (2 podiums, 6 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Michael Mosiman (2 podiums, 4 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Daxton Bennick (1 podium, 3 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Chance Hymas (1 podium, 1 top-five, 2 top-10s)

Maximus Vohland (2 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Coty Schock (1 top-five, 5 top-10s)

Nate Thrasher (1 top-five, 4 top-10s)

Henry Miller (1 top-five, 1 top-10s)

Hunter Yoder (5 top-10s)

Parker Ross (4 top-10s)

Devin Simonson (4 top-10s)

Carson Mumford (3 top-10s)

Cullin Park (3 top-10s)

Dilan Schwartz (2 top-10s)

Avery Long (2 top-10s)

Jalek Swoll (2 top-10s)

Maximus Vohland (2 top-10s)

Kyle Peters (2 top-10s)

Nick Romano (2 top-10s)

Anthony Bourdon (1 top-10)

Josh Varize (1 top-10)

Drew Adams (1 top-10)

Derek Kelley (1 top-10)

Luke Neese (1 top-10)

Recent Nashville races

450s

2024: Jett Lawrence (followed by Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb)

2023: Chase Sexton (Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen)

2019: Eli Tomac (Blake Baggett, Cooper Webb)

250s

2024 (E/W): Jett Lawrence (followed by Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb)

2023 (East): Chase Sexton (Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen)

2019 (East): Eli Tomac (Blake Baggett, Cooper Webb)

Supercross Previews

Indianapolis | Anaheim 1 | San Diego | Anaheim 2 | Houston | Glendale | Seattle | Arlington | Daytona | Birmingham | Detroit | St. Louis

