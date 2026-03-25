2026 SuperMotocross Round 11, Detroit: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch

Round 11 of the 2026 SuperMotocross World Championship visits Ford Field in downtown Detroit, Michigan, this weekend as Hunter Lawrence slowly extends his lead over Eli Tomac and the field.

The Detroit metro area is the second-most-visited venue in Supercross, behind Anaheim, California, despite a two-year hiatus in 2020 and 2021, as well as another five-year break from 2009 through 2013. Between Detroit’s Ford Field and Pontiac’s Silverdome, 58 races have been held there. Since 2006, Ford Field has been the venue of choice.

Tomac ruled Detroit from 2015 through 2022, winning four of five rounds. Jason Anderson won in 2016, interrupting his streak. With four wins, Tomac is third behind Bob Hannah (nine) and Jeremy McGrath (six) on the all-time Detroit wins list — and he needs a victory to stall the momentum of Hunter Lawrence, who has won three of the last four rounds.

Tomac added the distinction of earning the most points in Supercross and Motocross history last week, scoring his 10,242nd to move past Mike LaRocco (10,217). That record will stand for quite some time.

The last three races have been won by three riders: Chase Sexton in 2023, Jett Lawrence in 2024, and Cooper Webb last year.

Last week’s Birmingham race was a turning point for several racers. Four riders earned their best finish of 2026 there, with Malcolm Stewart finishing fifth, Colt Nichols (eighth), Jordon Smith (ninth, which was also Triumph’s first 450 top-10), and Mitchell Harrison (15th, which is one position shy of his career-best).

250 Notes

Cole Davies was awarded his fourth career win after Haiden Deegan was penalized a position for cutting the track in the split lane. That denied Deegan an opportunity to extend his winning streak to six consecutive races.

Notably, Davie’s first Pro Motocross moto win came last year after Deegan and Jo Shimoda were docked positions for jumping and passing a rider under a red cross flag condition.

Yamaha picked up its ninth win of the season last week, which would have also happened if Deegan had maintained the victory. They are one win away from tying a single-season record of 10 from 2021.

Levi Kitchen has the chance to become the only repeat winner in Detroit over the past four years. Austin Forkner is the most recent repeat winner, with victories in 2019 and 2024.

2026 SuperMotocross Top-10 finishers

450s

Eli Tomac (4 wins, 8 podiums, 9 top-fives, 9 top-10s) [1 Moto win]

Hunter Lawrence (3 wins, 8 podiums, 10 top-fives, 10 top-10s) [2 Moto wins]

Ken Roczen (1 win, 5 podiums, 8 top-fives, 10 top-10s) [2 Moto wins]

Cooper Webb (1 win, 5 podiums, 7 top-fives, 9 top-10s)

Chase Sexton (1 win, 1 podium, 4 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Justin Cooper (1 podium, 5 top-fives, 9 top-10s) [1 Moto win]

Jorge Prado (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Joey Savatgy (2 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Jason Anderson (2 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Malcolm Stewart (1 top-five, 6 top-10s)

Dylan Ferrandis (6 top-10s)

Aaron Plessinger (6 top-10s)

Justin Hill (2 top-10s)

Christian Craig (2 top-10s)

Shane McElrath (2 top-10s)

Garrett Marchbanks (2 top-10s)

RJ Hampshire (1 top-10)

Colt Nichols (1 top-10)

Jordon Smith (1 top-10)

250s

Haiden Deegan (5 wins, 6 podiums, 7 top-fives, 7 top-10s) [3 Moto wins]

Cole Davies (2 wins, 3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s) [3 Moto wins]

Seth Hammaker (1 win, 3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Max Anstie (1 win, 2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Pierce Brown (1 win, 2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Cameron McAdoo (3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Levi Kitchen (3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Ryder DiFrancesco (2 podiums, 5 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Michael Mosiman (2 podiums, 4 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Jo Shimoda (2 podiums, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Daxton Bennick (1 podium, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Chance Hymas (1 podium, 1 top-five, 2 top-10s)

Maximus Vohland (2 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Hunter Yoder (5 top-10s)

Parker Ross (4 top-10s)

Coty Schock (4 top-10s)

Carson Mumford (3 top-10s)

Devin Simonson (3 top-10s)

Cullin Park (3 top-10s)

Nate Thrasher (3 top-10s)

Dilan Schwartz (2 top-10s)

Avery Long (2 top-10s)

Jalek Swoll (2 top-10s)

Maximus Vohland (1 top-10)

Anthony Bourdon (1 top-10)

Josh Varize (1 top-10)

Drew Adams (1 top-10)

Kyle Peters (1 top-10)

Recent Detroit races

450s

2025: Cooper Webb (followed by Ken Roczen, Chase Sexton)

2024: Jett Lawrence (Chase Sexton, Ken Roczen)

2023: Chase Sexton (Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac)

2022: Eli Tomac (Malcolm Stewart, Justin Barcia)

2019: Eli Tomac (Cooper Webb, Chad Reed)

250s

2025 (East): Levi Kitchen (Max Anstie, RJ Hampshire)

2024 (East): Austin Forkner (Max Anstie, Daxton Bennick)

2023 (East): Hunter Lawrence (Nate Thrasher, Haiden Deegan)

2022 (East): Jett Lawrence (Cameron McAdoo, Pierce Brown)

2019 (East): Austin Forkner (Jordon Smith, Chase Sexton)

Supercross Previews

Indianapolis | Anaheim 1 | San Diego | Anaheim 2 | Houston | Glendale | Seattle | Arlington | Daytona | Birmingham

