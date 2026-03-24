Pierce Brown breaks collarbone in Birmingham crash, return date for Supercross unknown

Pierce Brown crashed in his heat race at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, qualified for the Feature through the Last Chance Qualifier, and crashed again during the Main.

Brown broke his collarbone and dislocated his wrist in the crash, and while he did not specify a timeline for his return, it is likely he will miss several rounds to heal from the injury.

Brown entered the East / West Showdown two points out of the championship lead, tied with Jo Shimoda for third in the standings. He scored one point in Alabama after finishing 21st and dropped to fifth in the standings.

“Disappointed to make this post,” Brown said on social media. “Last Saturday wasn’t my night, dealt with some adversity in the heat and had to pay for it in the main with track position. Ended up catching a rock on the face of a jump and crashing while making a pass resulting in a broken collarbone and dislocated wrist. Right now I’m not quite sure what to expect for recovery time but imma do everything in my power to be back at the races asap. Apologies to the team and all my supporters. We’ve put too much work into it to have it ripped out from under us like this. Head down we’ll be back.”

Evan Ferry was penalized for aggressive riding for his part in Brown’s heat race crash.

Brown was riding in ninth on Lap 3 when the crash occurred.

While collarbones typically take several weeks to heal, it is notable that Coty Schock returned to racing five days after breaking his in an accident with Haiden Deegan last year.

Schock’s injury also occurred during the Birmingham Supercross, when an aggressive pass by Deegan sent him off track on the final lap. They were racing for the seventh-place position at the time of the incident.