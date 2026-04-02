2026 SuperMotocross Round 12, St. Louis: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch

Round 12 of the SuperMotocross World Championship will be the annual benefit for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which means riders will put their hearts and bodies on the line at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, this week.

The 2026 season changed in a heartbeat last week in Detroit when Hunter Lawrence lost control of his Honda in the whoops and suffered a heavy crash that damaged his front wheel. He was forced to pull into the mechanic’s area for repairs as Eli Tomac also struggled in the feature. Tomac’s fifth-place finish allowed him to pull around Lawrence and secure the red plate by four points.

More importantly, Tomac’s modest result, by Tomac-standards at least, was a gift for Ken Roczen, who scored his second win of 2026. He is now 14 points behind the leader and with six rounds remaining; he controls his fate.

Roczen arguably has the momentum entering this weekend. He has led the most features in 2026 and has the most laps led (102). He’s tied with Tomac for the most fast laps in feature performances, and along with Cooper Webb, is the only rider to score a top-10 finish in every round.

Tomac and Lawrence have scored top-fives in 10 of 11 rounds, however, which is why they hold the slim margin in points.

With his first podium of 2026 last week, Malcolm Stewart became the eighth rider to stand on the box this year. Detroit fans are still hoarse from cheering him to that third-place finish.

Detroit has hosted some incredible races in the past. According to WeWentFast.com, this venue is where Ricky Carmichael scored his 48th and final Supercross win in 2006, James Stewart earned his 50th and final Supercross victory in 2014, and Roczen ended a three-year winless streak there in January, 2020. It was his 12th career win.

Tomac swept a Triple Crown round in 2024 to become only the third rider to do so.

Aaron Plessinger out of Supercross for “an extended period” to heal from hip injury The most likely scenario for Aaron Plessinger is that he will skip the remaining six rounds of Supercross to concentrate on Pro Motocross in May.

250 Notes

St. Louis will host the second East/West Showdown of 2026, which means Haiden Deegan will be in attendance. He, and his fans, are convinced he won the Birmingham Showdown before it was stripped for cutting the course. That incurred a one-position penalty, but he continued to make up ground on the West competition in the points.

Holding a 42-point lead over Max Anstie and 47 over Levi Kitchen, Deegan can clinch the West championship this weekend. If he does so, it will be the first time in 27 years that a rider in the support class clinched this early.

Deegan needs a 50-point lead at the conclusion of Saturday night. If Deegan wins and Anstie finished fifth or worse, he will claim the title.

2026 SuperMotocross Top-10 finishers

450s

Eli Tomac (4 wins, 8 podiums, 10 top-fives, 10 top-10s) [1 Moto win]

Hunter Lawrence (3 wins, 8 podiums, 10 top-fives, 10 top-10s) [2 Moto wins]

Ken Roczen (2 wins, 6 podiums, 9 top-fives, 11 top-10s) [2 Moto wins]

Cooper Webb (1 win, 5 podiums, 7 top-fives, 10 top-10s)

Chase Sexton (1 win, 2 podiums, 5 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Justin Cooper (1 podium, 6 top-fives, 10 top-10s) [1 Moto win]

Malcolm Stewart (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Jorge Prado (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Joey Savatgy (2 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Jason Anderson (2 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Dylan Ferrandis (7 top-10s)

Aaron Plessinger (6 top-10s)

Justin Hill (3 top-10s)

Garrett Marchbanks (3 top-10s)

Christian Craig (2 top-10s)

Shane McElrath (2 top-10s)

RJ Hampshire (1 top-10)

Colt Nichols (1 top-10)

Jordon Smith (1 top-10)

250s

Haiden Deegan (5 wins, 6 podiums, 7 top-fives, 7 top-10s) [3 Moto wins]

Cole Davies (3 wins, 4 podiums, 5 top-fives, 5 top-10s) [3 Moto wins]

Seth Hammaker (1 win, 4 podiums, 5 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Max Anstie (1 win, 2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Pierce Brown (1 win, 2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Cameron McAdoo (3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Levi Kitchen (3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Ryder DiFrancesco (2 podiums, 5 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Michael Mosiman (2 podiums, 4 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Jo Shimoda (3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Daxton Bennick (1 podium, 3 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Chance Hymas (1 podium, 1 top-five, 2 top-10s)

Maximus Vohland (2 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Coty Schock (1 top-five, 5 top-10s)

Henry Miller (1 top-five, 1 top-10s)

Hunter Yoder (5 top-10s)

Parker Ross (4 top-10s)

Carson Mumford (3 top-10s)

Devin Simonson (3 top-10s)

Cullin Park (3 top-10s)

Nate Thrasher (3 top-10s)

Dilan Schwartz (2 top-10s)

Avery Long (2 top-10s)

Jalek Swoll (2 top-10s)

Maximus Vohland (1 top-10)

Anthony Bourdon (1 top-10)

Josh Varize (1 top-10)

Drew Adams (1 top-10)

Kyle Peters (2 top-10s)

Nick Romano (1 top-10)

Derek Kelley (1 top-10)

Luke Neese (1 top-10)

Recent St. Louis races

450s

2025 (SMX): Hunter Lawrence (followed by Jett Lawrence, Eli Tomac)

2024: Eli Tomac (Cooper Webb, Hunter Lawrence)

2022: Marvin Musquin (Chase Sexton, Eli Tomac)

2020: Ken Roczen (Justin Barcia, Jason Anderson)

2018: Eli Tomac (Jason Anderson, Marvin Musquin)

250s

2025 (SMX): Jo Shimoda (Seth Hammaker, Nate Thrasher)

2024 (West): Levi Kitchen (Jo Shimoda, Jordon Smith)

2022 (East): RJ Hampshire (Jett Lawrence, Mitchell Oldenburg)

2020 (West): Austin Forkner (Justin Cooper, Brandon Hartranft)

2018 (East): Zach Osborne (Jeremy Martin, Jordon Smith)

Supercross Previews

Indianapolis | Anaheim 1 | San Diego | Anaheim 2 | Houston | Glendale | Seattle | Arlington | Daytona | Birmingham | Detroit

