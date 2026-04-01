Aaron Plessinger out of Supercross for “an extended period” to heal from hip injury

Aaron Plessinger “will likely be ruled out for the remaining rounds of the 2026 AMA Supercross Championship with a hip injury,” according to a news release from Red Bull KTM. The injury was suffered in a crash in Birmingham. Plessinger also crashed hard in the Indianapolis Supercross.

Plessinger initially intended to miss Detroit and return to competition this week for Round 12 in St. Louis, but further examination revealed a labral tear in his hip that requires intensive treatment over the next few weeks to heal properly.

Plessinger could return before the end of the Monster Energy Supercross season, but with no chance to secure a significant position in the championship standings, the more prudent course of action will be to wait until the Pro Motocross season opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, on May 30.

“It’s been a rough few weeks with some big impact crashes on the racetrack, and let’s just say my hip in particular – as well as my wrist, knee, arm, and shoulder – are all screaming at me that they need more time to heal up,” Plessinger said in the release. “An MRI scan this week confirms that I have a labral tear in my hip, on top of being super-stiff and sore with a bunch of bruising.

“The idea of knowing I probably won’t race the remaining rounds really disappoints me because the team has really put in the hard yards this season, getting me comfortable, so not being able to show up for them feels like a gut punch to everyone because they all work so hard. But the team also supports not going out there and racing at 50 percent – we agree I need to be able to give it my best. I will focus on healing up properly with intentions of being back as soon as I’m fit and healthy to do so.”

At the conclusion of Round 11 in Detroit, Plessinger was 12th in Supercross points with a season-best result of sixth in Daytona.

