Ken Roczen’s ‘Kickstart for a Cause’ highlights St. Louis St. Jude race

ST. LOUIS, Missouri: Each year, the Monster Energy Supercross series selects one round to spotlight its longstanding association with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and Round 12 at The Dome at America’s Center has special significance in 2026: It comes on the heels of a popular win in Detroit last week for one of St. Jude’s biggest supporters, Ken Roczen and Pipes Motorsports Group.

Roczen dominated the Detroit feature, completing Lap 1 in second place and quickly taking the lead from the holeshot winner, Jorge Prado, on Lap 3. He was uncontested for the remainder of the evening as he cruised to his second win of the season.

When the checkered flag waved, thoughts immediately turned to St. Louis, and St. Jude was on everyone’s mind.

The Campaign

Roczen’s “Kickstart for a Cause” has become a regular feature of the fundraising effort. Last year, they raised $200,000 for the cause. This year’s campaign runs through May 4, and can be at Propeller.la/KenRoczen2026.

“Hopefully, [Ken’s win] means that we get more airtime so we can pump up this campaign and raise more money for the hospital and the kids,” Team owner Dustin Pipes said after the race. “That’s our main goal. I know we were at like $60k two weeks ago; I don’t have [this week’s] count yet. We need to be above $200. That’s what we got last year. So that’s what we’re trying to get to.”

The 2025 sweepstakes was so successful that Roczen and Pipes Motorsports have decided to give away another bike. This will be the bike Roczen rode in Detroit as he closed in on the championship lead, leaving that round within 14 points of the current leader, Eli Tomac. With six rounds remaining, Roczen controls his fate and could become the 2026 Champion, which would significantly increase the value for his fans.

Every dollar donated provides fans with 10 entries for the giveaway: $100 gives Roczen fans 1,000 chances to win his bike.

Entering its 10th season, the partnership between Feld Entertainment and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital began in 2017 when Feld and Supercross legend Ryan Dungey launched the initiative within the Supercross community. Since then, the relationship has continued to grow, recently surpassing $3 million raised, and has become an important part of the sport, bringing together riders, teams, sponsors, and fans in support of the St. Jude mission: Finding cures. Saving children.

The winner will be announced in Salt Lake City, Utah, at the Supercross finale.

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