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Ken Roczen wins second race of 2026 in Detroit, Hunter Lawrence crashes and loses points lead

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published March 28, 2026 09:30 PM

DETROIT, Michigan: Ken Roczen won the second race of the 2026 season at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, as Hunter Lawrence and Eli Tomac struggled.

Chase Sexton secured second in his first race back after suffering an injury in a practice crash prior to Daytona.

Malcolm Stewart secured his first podium of the season one week after getting his first top-five in Birmingham.

Justin Cooper stole a point from Tomac in the closing laps, but Tomac’s fifth-place finish along with Lawrence’s problems gave him the championship lead by five.

Tomac had to fight hard to stay in the top five as Cooper Webb challenged on the white flag lap.

In-Race Notes

Jorge Prado has been hot on the gate drop and he earned another holeshot.

Meanwhile, Hunter Lawrence and Eli Tomac both got poor starts and will have to come through the field together.

Ken Roczen stole the lead from Prado on Lap 2, bringing Cooper Webb with him.

Webb crashed with Prado and handed second to Chase Sexton.

Incredibly, Lawrence was up to third on Lap 3; Tomac up to fifth. Tomac cannot afford to lose any more points to Lawrence.

Malcolm Stewart was the man in the middle of the two points challengers.

Webb settled into eighth. Prado fell to 14th.

Tomac was five seconds behind Lawrence at the halfway mark.

Dylan Ferrandis was in seventh on Lap 7. He is also returning from injury along with Sexton.

Lawrence crashed on Lap 10. He’s hurt his bike in the crash. Lawrence had a 12-point lead at the time. Lawrence has not finished worse than fourth all year and was second or better in all but two races.

With the incident, Tomac moved up to fourth. Lawrence was 19th at the time. This would give Tomac the points lead.

Lawrence had to pull into the mechanics area to replace his front wheel.

Roczen was in command of the race on Lap 15.

Tomac doesn’t have the pace to fully take advantage of Lawrence’s crash as he loses fourth to Justin Cooper on Lap 18.