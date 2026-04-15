2026 SuperMotocross Round 14, Cleveland: Preview, previous winners, historic results, who to watch

It has been 31 years since a Supercross race was held in the state of Ohio, but that will be rectified this weekend as the SuperMotocross World Championship invades Huntington Bank Stadium, the home of the Cleveland Browns.

Jeremy McGrath took the victory in 1995 and clinched his third championship with two rounds remaining. No one will clinch this weekend with rounds in Philadelphia, Denver, and Salt Lake City still to be contested and 15 points separating the top three.

Two riders continue to control their fate. If the red plate holder, Hunter Lawrence, wins two of the final four rounds, he can finish second in the others and clinch the title despite what Roczen does.

Things are not as rosy for Eli Tomac.

After dominating qualification and his heat race last week in Nashville, Tomac got a poor start in the feature and was unable to move through the field. He finished 12th, replicating a previous poor finish in Glendale. That did not mathematically eliminate him from contention, but even if he wins the remaining four rounds, he is not assured the championship. Lawrence can still claim it with consistent second-place finishes.

Lawrence has finished worse than fourth only once this season, when he crashed in Detroit and was relegated to 18th. Roczen’s worst finish this season was 10th in Seattle.

This weekend is the third Triple Crown format of 2026. In the two previous rounds, only one moto has been won by the overall winner. Lawrence won the final race in Indianapolis after finishing second and fourth earlier in the evening. Cooper Webb finished fourth, second, and third in Houston to claim the overall win.

According to WeWentFast.com, in Supercross history, only three riders have won a championship after finishing outside the top 10 more than once: Ryan Villopoto (2012), Jeremy McGrath (1998), and Bob Hannah (1979).

Last week’s win for Lawrence was important in another way. He now has as many 450 podiums (12) as his brother, Jett Lawrence.

Justin Hill scored his first top-five of 2026 last week in Nashville, and his first since finishing fifth in Arlington last year.

250 Notes

Cole Davies has competed in three Triple Crown events in his career. He’s scored one overall victory and won six of the nine features.

Davies leads Seth Hammaker by 19 points with two Eastern divisional rounds and an East/West Showdown on the horizon. That means Hammaker needs to make up 6.3 points per weekend, effectively giving the title to Davies if he finishes third or better in the remaining rounds. Davies has not finished worse than second since the East opener in Arlington.

Several riders scored their best finish of the season, including a pair on the podium. Nate Thrasher’s second-place finish and Devin Simonson’s third led the brigade. Marshal Weltin was in ninth, and Landon Hartz also scored a career-best finish last week with an 11th.

Davies swept the Triple Crown race in Indianapolis earlier this season.

Thrasher has two Triple Crown victories and failed to win an individual feature both times. He finished 2-2-3 in Arlington 2023 and 3-3-2 in Birmingham 2025.

Hammaker has not yet won a Triple Crown round, finishing with a best of third overall at Indy this year in three career attempts.

2026 SuperMotocross Top-10 finishers

450s

Hunter Lawrence (4 wins, 10 podiums, 12 top-fives, 12 top-10s) [2 Moto wins]

Eli Tomac (4 wins, 8 podiums, 10 top-fives, 11 top-10s) [1 Moto win]

Ken Roczen (3 wins, 8 podiums, 11 top-fives, 13 top-10s) [2 Moto wins]

Cooper Webb (1 win, 6 podiums, 9 top-fives, 12 top-10s)

Chase Sexton (1 win, 2 podiums, 6 top-fives, 9 top-10s)

Justin Cooper (2 podiums, 7 top-fives, 12 top-10s) [1 Moto win]

Jorge Prado (1 podium, 3 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Malcolm Stewart (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Joey Savatgy (2 top-fives, 9 top-10s)

Jason Anderson (2 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Justin Hill (1 top-five, 4 top-10s)

Dylan Ferrandis (9 top-10s)

Aaron Plessinger (6 top-10s)

Garrett Marchbanks (5 top-10s)

Shane McElrath (3 top-10s)

Christian Craig (2 top-10s)

Colt Nichols (2 top-10s)

RJ Hampshire (1 top-10)

Jordon Smith (1 top-10)

250s

Haiden Deegan (6 wins, 7 podiums, 8 top-fives, 8 top-10s) [3 Moto wins]

Cole Davies (4 wins, 6 podiums, 7 top-fives, 7 top-10s) [3 Moto wins]

Seth Hammaker (1 win, 5 podiums, 7 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Max Anstie (1 win, 2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Pierce Brown (1 win, 2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Levi Kitchen (3 podiums, 6 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Cameron McAdoo (3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Jo Shimoda (3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Ryder DiFrancesco (2 podiums, 6 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Michael Mosiman (2 podiums, 4 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Daxton Bennick (1 podium, 4 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Nate Thrasher (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Devin Simonson (1 podium, 1 top-five, 5 top-10s)

Chance Hymas (1 podium, 1 top-five, 2 top-10s)

Maximus Vohland (2 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Coty Schock (1 top-five, 6 top-10s)

Henry Miller (1 top-five, 2 top-10s)

Hunter Yoder (5 top-10s)

Parker Ross (4 top-10s)

Carson Mumford (3 top-10s)

Cullin Park (3 top-10s)

Nick Romano (3 top-10s)

Dilan Schwartz (2 top-10s)

Avery Long (2 top-10s)

Jalek Swoll (2 top-10s)

Maximus Vohland (2 top-10s)

Kyle Peters (2 top-10s)

Drew Adams (2 top-10s)

Anthony Bourdon (1 top-10)

Josh Varize (1 top-10)

Derek Kelley (1 top-10)

Luke Neese (1 top-10)

Marshal Weltin (1 top-10)

Recent Cleveland races

450s

1995 (250): Jeremy McGrath (followed by Jeff Emig, Doug Henry)

250s

1995 (125 East): Mike Brown (Tim Ferry, Davey Yezek)

Supercross Previews

Anaheim 1 | San Diego | Anaheim 2 | Houston | Glendale | Seattle | Arlington | Daytona | Indianapolis | Birmingham | Detroit | St. Louis | Nashville

