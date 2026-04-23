2026 SuperMotocross Round 15, Philadelphia Preview: previous winners, historic results, who to watch

Round 15 of the 2026 SuperMotocross World Championship will be the third time the Monster Energy Supercross series has visited Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and this week features a razor-thin battle for the title between Hunter Lawrence and Ken Roczen.

Eli Tomac was virtually eliminated last week when he was unable to lineup for Triple Crown features in Cleveland, Ohio, but he had already lost control of his fate with a 15-point deficit to Lawrence.

After slipping to fourth in the championship standings, 31 points out of the lead, his status for the final three rounds of the stadium series is questionable. He may chose to take the next five weeks off before returning for the Pro Motocross outdoor season. Tomac has not completed a Supercross season since 2021, when he won the championship.

Eli Tomac out of Cleveland Supercross after qualification crash Eli Tomac entered the Round 14 points out of the points lead. This effectively ends his 2026 championship hopes

The two previous editions of the Philadelphia Supercross at Lincoln Field have been daytime events, so riders will face a unique challenge this week. That will be even more significant with rain in the forecast for the second straight week. The current forecast ranges from 50 to 70 percent, peaking just about the time the gate is scheduled to drop on the feature program.

Chase Sexton won in Philadelphia in 2025 with Jett Lawrence leading the parade in 2024, but Sexton is struggling and Jett is absent, so fans will likely see a third winner on Saturday night.

According to WeWentFast.com, Roczen is one top-five away from tying his most in a single season. He has not finished outside the top five since mid-February in Seattle, so it’s a good bet he will set a new personal record before the season ends.

With his victory last week in the Cleveland, Roczen joined Hunter Lawrence and Tomac with four victories. The last time that happened was in 2020 when he, Tomac, and Cooper Webb won at least that many.

And yet, Roczen has never scored a sixth consecutive podium in his career. He’s achieved five straight on four previous occasions, so this could mark a turning point. If he wins this week, he will leave Pennsylvania with the red plate.

250 Notes

Cole Davies won the 2025 East/West Showdown and is the only rider in the class with the potential to earn a second victory at this venue. If he finishes four points ahead of Pennsylvania native, Seth Hammaker, Davies will clinch the 250 East title with one round remaining and insure that Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing will sweep the division in 2026. Haiden Deegan has already locked up the 250 West title.

Nate Thrasher’s Cleveland win extended a remarkable streak of winning in each of his 250 seasons. With that victory, he became the first rider in the support class to win in six different seasons.

Landen Gordon entered the professional ranks with a vengeance. He was on track to score a top-five in his inaugural race until crash damage eliminated him in Nashville. Last week, he swept the top five in the Triple Crown and finished second in the final two races to stand on the second-block of the podium.

2026 SuperMotocross Top-10 finishers

450s

Hunter Lawrence (4 wins, 10 podiums, 12 top-fives, 13 top-10s) [3 Moto wins]

Ken Roczen (4 wins, 9 podiums, 12 top-fives, 14 top-10s) [3 Moto wins]

Eli Tomac (4 wins, 8 podiums, 10 top-fives, 11 top-10s) [1 Moto win]

Cooper Webb (1 win, 7 podiums, 10 top-fives, 13 top-10s)

Chase Sexton (1 win, 2 podiums, 7 top-fives, 10 top-10s)

Justin Cooper (3 podiums, 8 top-fives, 13 top-10s) [2 Moto wins]

Jorge Prado (1 podium, 3 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Malcolm Stewart (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 9 top-10s)

Joey Savatgy (3 top-fives, 10 top-10s)

Jason Anderson (2 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Justin Hill (1 top-five, 5 top-10s)

Dylan Ferrandis (10 top-10s)

Aaron Plessinger (6 top-10s)

Garrett Marchbanks (5 top-10s)

Shane McElrath (4 top-10s)

Christian Craig (2 top-10s)

Colt Nichols (2 top-10s)

RJ Hampshire (1 top-10)

Jordon Smith (1 top-10)

250s

Haiden Deegan (6 wins, 7 podiums, 8 top-fives, 8 top-10s) [3 Moto wins]

Cole Davies (4 wins, 7 podiums, 8 top-fives, 8 top-10s) [4 Moto wins]

Seth Hammaker (1 win, 5 podiums, 8 top-fives, 8 top-10s) [1 Moto win]

Max Anstie (1 win, 2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Nate Thrasher (1 win, 2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 6 top-10s) [1 Moto win]

Pierce Brown (1 win, 2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Levi Kitchen (3 podiums, 6 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Cameron McAdoo (3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Jo Shimoda (3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Ryder DiFrancesco (2 podiums, 6 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Michael Mosiman (2 podiums, 4 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Daxton Bennick (1 podium, 5 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Devin Simonson (1 podium, 1 top-five, 6 top-10s)

Chance Hymas (1 podium, 1 top-five, 2 top-10s)

Landen Gordon (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Maximus Vohland (2 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Coty Schock (1 top-five, 7 top-10s)

Henry Miller (1 top-five, 3 top-10s)

Hunter Yoder (5 top-10s)

Parker Ross (4 top-10s)

Carson Mumford (3 top-10s)

Cullin Park (3 top-10s)

Nick Romano (3 top-10s)

Dilan Schwartz (2 top-10s)

Avery Long (2 top-10s)

Jalek Swoll (2 top-10s)

Maximus Vohland (2 top-10s)

Kyle Peters (2 top-10s)

Drew Adams (2 top-10s)

Anthony Bourdon (1 top-10)

Josh Varize (1 top-10)

Derek Kelley (2 top-10s)

Luke Neese (1 top-10)

Marshal Weltin (1 top-10)

Izaih Clark (1 top-10)

Recent Philadelphia races

450s

2025: Chase Sexton (followed by Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen)

2024: Jett Lawrence (Chase Sexton, Jason Anderson)

250s

2025 (Showdown): Cole Davies (Haiden Deegan, RJ Hampshire)

2024 (East): Max Anstie (Tom Vialle, Haiden Deegan)

Supercross Previews

Anaheim 1 | San Diego | Anaheim 2 | Houston | Glendale | Seattle | Arlington | Daytona | Indianapolis | Birmingham | Detroit | St. Louis | Nashville | Cleveland

