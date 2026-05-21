NBC Sports reports another record season for Supercross, with more than one billion minutes streamed

NBC Sports reported another record-breaking season for streaming coverage of the Monster Energy Supercross series, the first half of the SuperMotocross World Championship regular season, according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel, with digital data from Adobe Analytics.

The 2026 streaming numbers increased by 12 percent over last year, which also set a record for the most-streamed season.

NBC’s coverage delivered viewership gains and milestones across NBC, Peacock, NBCSN, and NBC Sports Digital platforms.

Additionally, it was announced that consumption exceeded one billion minutes faster than in any previous season. In 2025, the one-billion-minute mark was reached during the first round of the Pro Motocross season at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. In 2026, it was reached during Round 16 in Denver, Colorado, with one round of Supercross remaining.

Unique viewership on Peacock was up 27 percent.

The 2026 season included the two most-watched Supercross races ever on Peacock – Anaheim 1 (January 10) and Anaheim 2 (January 24) – and three of the top five (Salt Lake City finale on May 9 being the third), highlighting the continuous growth of the sport’s popularity as well as its dedicated fanbase.

The seven races featured on NBC and Peacock averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 468,000 viewers on NBC and Peacock, up eight percent over 2025.

Viewership increases were propelled by one of the tightest points battles in Supercross history, with fewer than five points separating the top two riders in nearly every round. Ken Roczen and Hunter Lawrence squared off in what was essentially a winner-take-all scenario in the finale at Salt Lake City, with Roczen leading by one point.

Roczen emerged as the champion by three points over Lawrence.

Race Day Live, NBC Sports’ dedicated pre-race show, delivered a nine percent increase in year-over-year growth, and through 17 Supercross races, is in its most-watched season ever. This season also included the most-watched installment of Race Day Live to date (Houston, January 31).

The 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship series continues with the Pro Motocross season, beginning in Pala on Saturday, May 30, at 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

NBC Sports and the SMX League are in the midst of the fifth season of a multi-year media rights extension announced in October 2022. The 2026 season marks the fourth year of the SMX World Championship, which unifies the disciplines of Supercross and Pro Motocross.

The SMX World Championship Playoffs and Final, a three-week postseason format, will begin on September 12 and conclude on September 26.

