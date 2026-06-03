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Coty Schock out of Hangtown after practice crash, return date unknown

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published June 3, 2026 12:26 PM

ClubMX rider Coty Schock crashed in practice on Tuesday and will not ride in this week’s SuperMotocross (SMX) Round 19, Round 2 of Pro Motocross, at Prairie City SVRA in Rancho Cordova, California, in the Hangtown Classic.

Schock was scored 20th overall last week in Pala, California, after finishing 16th in Moto 1 and 22nd in Moto 2. With a solid showing in the Monster Energy Supercross series, he left Fox Raceway ninth in the SMX standings, 68 points above the cutoff line of 20th in combined Supercross and Motocross standings.

ClubMX reported, “Nothing is broken, but the extent of the injury is undetermined until we get more information.”

Schock’s condition will be assessed week to week.