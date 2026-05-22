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Yankees’ Trent Grisham has no structural damage to his left knee, tests show

  
Published May 22, 2026 11:21 AM
Cole can reassert himself as a 'difference maker'
May 20, 2026 02:02 PM
With Gerrit Cole expected to make his long-awaited season debut on Friday against the Rays, Eric Samulski shares what to expect, where Tampa Bay will make the veteran arm "work" as he aims to reclaim his ace status.

NEW YORK — New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham was relieved that tests did not reveal any structural damage to his left knee a day after he exited a game in the fifth inning.

“Last night I was pretty optimistic just with how I was feeling there would be no structural damage but still good to get the news,” Grisham said before the Yankees concluded a four-game series against Toronto.

Grisham grimaced at second base after his bloop double fell between left fielder Yohendrick Piñango and third baseman Kazuma Okamoto in the second inning Wednesday of a 2-1 loss.

The 29-year-old remained in the game until Spencer Jones replaced him in center in the fifth. Jones made his second start in center Thursday after playing 22 games there for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

Grisham is hitting .174 with six homers and 27 RBIs. While his batting average is the fourth-lowest in the majors among qualifying hitters, Grisham has the third-most RBIs among center fielders.

Acquired from the Padres in December of 2023 along with Juan Soto, Grisham returned to the Yankees on the one-year, $22,025,000 qualifying offer in the offseason after batting .235 with a career-high 34 homers and 74 RBIs in 143 games.