 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Stan Wawrinka
A final dance at Roland Garros for retiring Stan Wawrinka and Gael Monfils
Caitlin Clark
WNBA warns the Fever for failing to report Caitlin Clark’s injury on time
Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes emerge from long playoff break with breakdowns, miscues

Top Clips

nbc_dps_knickscelebrityrowv2_260522.jpg
Are best MSG seats actually going to Knicks fans?
nbc_dps_kylebusch_260522.jpg
Patrick: NASCAR ‘needed’ Busch’s personality
nbc_pft_bearsnewstadium_260522.jpg
Bears have ‘exhausted’ Chicago stadium options

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Stan Wawrinka
A final dance at Roland Garros for retiring Stan Wawrinka and Gael Monfils
Caitlin Clark
WNBA warns the Fever for failing to report Caitlin Clark’s injury on time
Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes emerge from long playoff break with breakdowns, miscues

Top Clips

nbc_dps_knickscelebrityrowv2_260522.jpg
Are best MSG seats actually going to Knicks fans?
nbc_dps_kylebusch_260522.jpg
Patrick: NASCAR ‘needed’ Busch’s personality
nbc_pft_bearsnewstadium_260522.jpg
Bears have ‘exhausted’ Chicago stadium options

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Athletics’ Denzel Clarke has left hamstring strain that will sideline him until at least July

  
Published May 22, 2026 11:09 AM
Stash Tigers' Melton ahead of return from IL
May 20, 2026 02:02 PM
With "intriguing" upside in several categories, Troy Melton is shaping up to be a priority stash in fantasy ahead of his activation from the Tigers' injured list.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Athletics outfielder Denzel Clarke was returned from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas because of a “significant left hamstring strain” and will be sidelined at least through the All-Star break, according to the team.

He has returned to Sacramento to continue his rehab after an MRI confirmed a high-grade strain. Clarke will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break in July.

Clarke was on a rehab assignment for a right foot bone bruise that forced him onto the 10-day injured list on April 22. The 26-year-old Canadian missed significant time last year as a rookie because of an adductor strain.

In 22 games for the Athletics this season, Clarke is hitting .170 with no homers, six RBIs, one double and two stolen bases.