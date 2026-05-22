Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Stash Troy Melton, believe in Carson Benge, and more

Welcome to Waiver Wire Watch, our weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire guide. We’ll be doing things a little differently this season, with Eric Samulski publishing the initial waiver-wire article on Friday afternoon. Then James Schiano updates it every Sunday to make sure you get the most up-to-date information.

The premise of the article is pretty straightforward. We’ll give you some recommended adds each week based on recent production or role changes. When we list a player, we’ll list the category where we think he’ll be helpful or the quick reason he’s listed. We hope this helps you determine whether the player fits your team’s needs. Not every “trending” player will be a good addition for your specific roster.

To qualify for this list, a player needs to be UNDER 40% rostered in Yahoo! formats. We understand you may say, “These players aren’t available in my league,” and we can’t help you there. These players are available in over 60% of leagues and some in 98% of leagues, so they’re available in many places, and that can hopefully satisfy readers who play in all league types.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Hitters

Spencer Steer - 1B/OF, CIN (38% rostered)

(REGULAR PLAYING TIME, PAST SUCCESS)

Another week with Spencer Steer on this list, but perhaps for the last time. Steer appeared in Eric’s article on hitters to target thanks to their Process+ scores, and over the last month, he ranks 15th in all of baseball in Process+, so we know the decisions behind his performance have been tremendous. We’ve seen Steer be a useful fantasy contributor before, and we like having any member of the Reds lineup who is getting regular playing time. Over his last 25 games, Steer is hitting .316/.381/.453 with three home runs, 17 runs scored, 12 RBI, and three steals. The offense around him has not been producing, so the counting stats are not where we’d like them to be, but they’re manageable, and he has an 11% barrel rate over that time, so he’s looking pretty good at the plate. A deeper league multi-position option would be Kody Clemens - 1B/2B/OF, MIN (3% rostered). Over the same stretch of time as Steer, Clemends is hitting .292/.378/.486 in 22 games with two home runs, 12 runs scored, nine RBI, and one steal. That’s with a solid 17/6 K/BB ratio and a 12.5% barrel rate. He’s become the starting first baseman for the Twins and is even getting some playing time versus lefties.

Dylan Crews - OF, WAS (37% rostered)

(FORMER TOP PROSPECT, APPROACH CHANGE)

I know, you’ve had it with Dylan Crews. He’s never been good in the big leagues. I’ve heard all the criticisms. I also recorded a video this week exploring the changes he’s made in the minors and why they could lead to a breakthrough for him at the big league level.

Gavin Sheets - 1B/OF, SD (35% rostered)

(HOT STREAK, POWER UPSIDE)

We know that Gavin Sheets has a tendency to be a streaky player, and while that can make him hard to roster all season long in shallower formats, it does mean we need to pay attention when he’s hitting the ball well. Over his last 20 games, he’s hitting .294/.438/.667 with six home runs, 10 runs scored, 10 RBI, and two steals. He’s also walking more often than he’s striking out and has a 12.5% barrel rate over that stretch. Who knows how long this will last, but it’s worth an add in most formats right now. Same goes for Luke Raley - 1B/OF, SEA (26% rostered), who is another player unlikely to keep up his current pace. Raley is tied for 25th in baseball with 10 home runs, despite having just 136 plate appearances, which is about 50-60 below most of the other players inside the top 20 in home runs. He ranks 3rd among hitters with at least 130 plate appearances in HR/FB at 34.5%. His career average is 19.2%, so that’s a pretty sizable gap. That being said, Raley’s bat speed is at 75.4 mph this season, which is up from 73.8 mph last year. He also has a slightly steeper swing, which has led to a 14.4-degree launch angle. That’s a significant escalation from his 9.8-degree mark last year. It has led to a significantly higher swinging strike rate and lower contact rate, but Raley is barreling the ball 22.4% of the time and has a 55.3% hard-hit rate, both of which are top ten for hitters with at least 130 plate appearances. However, his 23.7% swinging strike rate and 64.8% zone contact rate are the worst among hitters on the same list. All of which is to say, the power is very real, but the contact issues are a major concern and are likely to catch up to him eventually. Use him while he’s crushing the ball like this, but don’t expect it to last.

Ezequiel Duran - 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF, TEX (35% rostered)

(REGULAR PLAYING TIME, BATTING ORDER BUMP)

Duran is already more than halfway to his total plate appearances from last season. Injuries for the Rangers have thrust him into a (pretty much) every-day role in Texas, and he has delivered for them. Over the last 20 games, he has the highest wRC+ on the team by a sizable margin and is hitting .315/.370/.562 with three home runs, 15 RBI, and 14 runs scored. This is more about playing the hot streak here, but if you need a multi-position guy to fill in gaps in your roster in a deeper format, he’ll do the trick. His teammate Justin Foscus - 1B/2B, TEX (1% rostered) is also emerging as a deep-league option. In 12 games since being recalled from the minors, Foscue is hitting .324/.351/.588 with two home runs and six RBI. He’s squaring the ball up more than we’ve seen from him in the past, with a slightly steeper barrel at contact, which is leading to strong quality of contact. He has always had better than league-average zone contact and swinging strike rates, so if he can maintain this improvement in contact quality while being the starting second baseman while Corey Seager is out, that’s going to be worth adding in deeper leagues.

Carson Benge - OF, NYM (32% rostered)

(PROSPECT PEDIGREE, HOT STREAK)

Benge’s roster rate has jumped from 15% last week up to 32% this week, so people are finally starting to buy into his recent success, but more should jump on board. Benge is another hitter who appeared in Eric’s Process+ article. Sometimes prospects just need a little bit of time to figure things out. Carson Benge got off to a slow start to his MLB career, but over his last 30 games, he’s hitting .318/.360/.430 with two home runs, 20 runs scored, 14 RBI, and three steals. He also has a 19/6 K/BB ratio over that span and a 45.5% hard-hit rate, so we like that he’s not striking out much and is making hard contact. He’s not going to hit for big-time power, but he already has eight steals this season, and the Mets have moved him into the lead-off spot, which is going to be great for his counting stats. He needs to be added in far more places. Benge’s teammate Brett Baty - 1B/2B/3B/OF, NYM (10% rostered) is also starting to heat up. In his last 15 games, Baty is slashing .314/.386/.490 with two home runs, seven runs scored, and nine RBI. That comes with a nearly 49% hard-hit rate. We saw this last year when Baty struggled out of the gates and then really turned it on in the second half of the season. He was a favorite of mine heading into the season, so I’m buying back in now.

Zack Gelof - 2B/3B/OF, ATH (23% rostered)

(REGULAR PLAYING TIME, POTENTIAL APPROACH CHANGE)

Gelof has been a bit cold this week, but he has still hit .243/.291/.456 in 34 games since being called up, with six home runs and six steals. We may remember the version of Gelof that went 14/14 with a .267 average in 69 games in his rookie season in 2023, but that version is still likely fictitious. However, Gelof has made some changes to his contact profile that should prevent him from being as bad as he was the last two seasons. His swing rate and chase rate are both down this season, and his zone contact rate is up almost 10%. It’s still below average, and his Contact Value grade in Pitcher List’s Process+ stat is 94 (100 is average), so we know there are still some contact issues, but he’s making far better swing decisions to help alleviate that. He ranks 45th in baseball in Process+ since coming up, which makes sense because we’re seeing his swinging strike rate fall from 20.4% to 12%. The Athletics also play the entire week at home next week, so it’s time to fire up all their hitters. Another option at the same positions could be Richie Palacios - 2B/OF, TB (1% rostered), who now seems like the regular starter at second base against right-handed pitchers with Ben Williamson hurt. It’s unclear how long this will last, but Palacios is hitting .268/.384/.341 in 99 plate appearances this season with seven steals. He doesn’t hit the ball overly hard, and the Rays have him hitting the ball the other way more than he ever has, but if he’s going to post an on-base percentage like that and then run when he gets on, that’s going to have some value. The Rays are also scheduled to see only one left-handed pitcher next week, which would mean five starts for Palacios.

Jake Burger - 1B, TEX (17% rostered)

(HOT STRETCH, POWER UPSIDE)

Much like Baty, Jake Burger is another player we were high on coming into the season who started hot, then went on a super prolonged cold streak, and now seems to be turning it around. In 16 games since the start of May, Burger is hitting .305/.369/.559 with four home runs, nine runs scored, 14 RBI, and an 11/6 K/BB ratio. He also has a 52.1% hard-hit rate over that span, so he may have fully shaken off the doldrums. The Rockies aren’t at home, so TJ Rumfield - 1B, COL (13% rostered) is less exciting, but he’s still been really solid all season and ranks 25th in baseball in Process+ over the last month. During that span, he’s also hitting .295/.386/.443 with three home runs, 10 RBI, and a 15/10 K/BB ratio. He doesn’t have Burger’s power, but the contact rates are much better, and Rumfield feels like a better bet for a higher batting average.

Henry Bolte - OF, ATH (16% rostered)

(RECENT CALL-UP, POWER/SPEED UPSIDE)

The A’s called up Bolte last week, and with the recent Denzel Clarke hamstring injury, Bolte’s spot on the big league roster feels a bit more secure. Their 5th-ranked prospect had been on a tear at Triple-A, batting .348 with a 1.076 OPS, 12 home runs, seven doubles, three triples, 28 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases in 37 games. That came with a manageable 39/17 K/BB ratio, which is important because Bolte has hand contact concerns in the past. He had just a 69 percent contact rate overall last year, but that’s up over 75 percent this year. There will still be some swing and miss in his game, but his teammate Nick Kurtz had just a 70 percent contact rate in the minors in 2025, and that worked when he got called up. Bolte has hit .269/.333/.308 in eight MLB games with two RBI and three steals. He does have a 15.7% swinging strike rate and 81.6% zone contact rate over that span, so those contact concerns are still lingering, but his upside is high enough that we should give him more time to see how he adjusts.

Ryan Waldschmidt - OF, ARI (15% rostered)

(PROSPECT PEDIGREE, REGULAR PLAYING TIME)

Waldschmidt is another top outfield prospect called up recently who has a bit of a safer floor than Bolte due to his swing decisions. In 13 games, he’s hitting .300/.378/.400 with four doubles, seven runs scored, six RBI, three steals, and a 12/5 K/BB ratio. He has enough raw power to flirt with a 20-homer pace from this point on and the speed to steal double-digit bases as well. He doesn’t swing a lot, with just a 40% swing rate so far in his MLB games; however, he also doesn’t chase outside of the zone or swing and miss much, so that’s going to be really helpful and also make him a strong asset in OBP and OPS leagues.

Keibert Ruiz - C, WAS (15% rostered)

(BATTING AVERAGE UPSIDE)

Did you lose Drake Baldwin or Ryan Jeffers to injury this week? If so, perhaps Keibert Ruiz can be an option for you. Over his last 15 games, Ruiz is hitting .314/.321/.647 with three home runs and 13 RBI. He’s splitting time with Drew Millas and will also sit against lefties, so it’s not an ideal playing time situation, but Ruiz is lifting the ball a bit more, leading to more barrels and also pulling the ball more often. He’s always made an elite level of contact, but he’s swinging less now and seems to be more intentional about offering at pitches he can drive. We like that. Maybe Mickey Gasper - C, BOS (1% rostered) is an option in two-catcher formats. He’s been DHing a lot for Boston, and while that seems strange, he’s also hitting .344/.364/.406 in his 33 plate appearances since being called up. That comes with a 54% hard-hit rate and an elite 96% zone contact rate. This isn’t likely to last, but it’s working right now and in two-catcher formats, that’s sometimes all that matters.

Sam Antonacci - 2B/3B/OF, CWS (15% rostered)

(HOT STREAK, SPEED UPSIDE - MAYBE)

After a slow start, Antonnaci is hitting .316/.396/.405 in his last 25 games with 15 runs scored, six RBI, and four steals. He doesn’t have much power and has just a 39.7% hard-hit rate over that span, but he’s trying to lift the ball and drive it into the gaps, which we like. He has also started to play against lefties, which the White Sox weren’t letting him do early on. He stole almost 50 bases last season, so we always figured the speed would come and be paired with an elite contact profile. That, combined with his multi-position eligibility, makes him a solid add. The results haven’t been there for Vaughn Grissom - 2B, LAA (1% rostered), but the contact quality has been good. He has also ranked 23rd in baseball in Process+ over the last month. In that span, he has a 50% hard-hit rate and just an 11% strikeout rate. He’s making lots of contact, and he’s making hard contact, so the hits have to start falling. Right?

Jake McCarthy - OF, COL (6% rostered)

(EVERY DAY ROLE, STOLEN BASE UPSIDE)

Over his last 25 games, McCarthy is hitting .338/.368/.549 with two home runs, 11 runs scored, 15 RBI, and four steals. He’s not hitting anything hard. I mean, he has a 16% hard-hit rate over that span, but he’s making consistent contact and running when he gets on base. He has nine steals in 40 games this season and has also started every game this week, even against the left-handed starters. If you need batting average and speed, McCarthy is a great add. Isaac Collins - OF, KC (2% rostered) is another deep league outfield target. On the season, he has a 10% barrel rate, a 43% hard-hit rate, a 42% pull rate, a 45.6% fly ball rate, and a 23.3% Pull Air%. All of this is the profile of a player who is hitting the ball hard and getting it in the air to the pull side. He also has a 73.3 mph bat speed, which is above-average bat speed. He also doesn’t chase out of the zone and has a 9.2% swinging strike rate. He simply needs to be a bit more aggressive. A 20% called strike rate is not great, and he’s swinging at pitches in the heart of the zone just 63% of the time, down from 76% last year.

Nolan Gorman - 2B/3B, STL (5% rostered)

(PLAYING TIME OPPORTUNITY, POWER UPSIDE)

Gorman was featured in Eric’s article this week on players who should see more power production in the future. Also, over the last calendar month, Gorman ranks 22nd in baseball in Process+. He has an 89 Contact Value grade (100 is average), so it’s not as if he magically started to make more contact, but his swing decisions have gotten better, and his power has never been questioned. He has a 48% hard-hit rate, a 9.6% barrel rate, a 51% pull rate, and a nearly 30% Pull Air Rate. Yet, his HR/FB rate is basically league average. That profile with a 72.7 mph bat speed and 112 max exit velocity should lead to above-average home runs. Gorman has also flattened his swing this year and started swinging more often in the zone. That hasn’t changed his contact profile much, but a hitter like Gorman who swings and misses a lot probably needs more bites at the apple, so I’m happy to see him being more aggressive in the zone. Could he be a .230 hitter with 25 home runs? Another power option could be Coby Maro - 1B/3B, BAL (2% rostered). It’s a small sample size, but in the last 11 games, Mayo is hitting .265/.359/.471 with two home runs and six RBI. On the season, he has a 46% hard-hit rate, 8.4% barrel rate, and 31.3% Pull Air rate with a 116.5 mph max exit velocity that tops anybody on this list. His bat speed is elite; he’s actually making contact in the zone 5% more often than last year, and his swinging strike rate is 12.4%, which is fine for somebody with his power. Maybe this was just about adjusting an approach that he’s starting to do in recent weeks? Just keep an eye on his playing time with Jackson Holliday back.

Austin Martin - 2B/OF, MIN (5% rostered)

(STARTING JOB, STOLEN BASE UPSIDE)

Martin has almost the exact opposite profile of Gorman, but is another MIF option now that he has settled into an everyday role with Matt Wallner now in Triple-A. He’s started the last four games for the Twins, and only one of those was against a left-handed pitcher, which had been his role early in the season. There’s nothing meaningfully different about Martin from previous seasons in terms of his swing or quality of contact. His swing is a bit less steep, so he’s making more contact; however, he also has a very passive approach with just a 35% swing rate overall. Martin has speed; he’s stolen seven bases in 44 games this season, so his patient, contact-first approach could lead to a good batting average and stolen base production, if that’s what you’re looking for. We really do wish Curtis Mead - 1B/2B/3B, WAS (1% rostered) was playing more. He has a 47% hard-hit rate, a 9% barrel rate, 21% Pull Air Rate, and a 72.8 mph bat speed. He looks to pull the ball often and gets it in the air 43% of the time. We haven’t seen elite exit velocities from him so far, but he has just a 6.7% swinging strike rate and an 88.4% zone contact rate for his career. A player who can hit the ball with that kind of quality and also make consistent contact deserves more playing time to see if it can be for real.

Edwin Arroyo - SS, CIN (5% rostered)

(PROSPECT STASH)

Sometimes you need to get ahead of prospect promotions before they happen. I think the next impactful hitter to be called up could be Arroyo. It may seem like Edwin Arroyo has been around a while because he was a major part of the Luis Castillo trade four years ago, but Arroyo is just 22 years old. He’s hitting .348 with 10 home runs, 33 RBI, and eight steals in Triple-A this season to go along with a 1.025 OPS. With Eugenio Suarez (oblique) on his way back, there may not be any space for Arroyo, but he deserves a shot. Another possible stash would be Yohandy Morales - 1B/3B, WAS (0% rostered). The 24-year-old is now hitting .344/.425/.592 with 10 home runs and 27 RBI in 45 Triple-A games. The power is intriguing, and a clear improvement from his 15 home runs in 128 games last year. He does have a 13 percent swinging strike rate and 72.6 percent contact rate overall; however, both of those were improvements on what he did last year. The bigger news is that Morales has been playing more first base lately, and the Nationals don’t have a clear first baseman at the MLB level.

Pedro Ramirez - 2B/3B, CHC (2% rostered)

(PROSPECT CALL UP)

Ramirez is just a player we’re watching this weekend. The top 100 prospect was called up on Friday to replace Matt Shaw, but that just means he’s likely to fill a utility role. Still, he was hitting .312/.395/.547 with nine home runs, 19 steals, and 40 RBI in 43 games at Triple-A this season. He has five-category upside, so just keep an eye on how much he plays this weekend.

Michael Conforto - OF, CHC (1% rostered)

(SHORT-TERM OPTION, STRONG SIDE PLATOON)

This is another pick-up that’s not a long-term one, but Conforto has been starting against right-handed pitching and hitting in the middle third of the order. Since May 1st, he’s batting .345/.441/.793 with three home runs and six RBI in 34 plate appearances. He has a 73% hard-hit rate over that span and some strong bat speed numbers. The Cubs play seven games next week, and only one of those is scheduled to be against a left-handed pitcher, so that could mean six starts for Conforto this week.

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pitchers

Bryce Miller - SP, SEA (39% rostered)

I honestly didn’t expect Miller’s roster rate to be this low, but please go and add him right this very second. He has looked outstanding in his two starts back off the IL, allowing two runs on nine hits in 11 innings while striking out 10 and walking two. Even though he is now piggybacking with Luis Castillo, he threw 5 2/3 innings in his last outing, so the Mariners are going to let him pitch deep enough into games to pick up wins.

Jared Jones - SP, PIT (37% rostered)

We had Jones listed last week, so we’ll reiterate that now is the time to stash him. He will likely make one more rehab start this Saturday and then join the Pirates’ rotation at the end of the month. I recorded a video on him this week.

Rico Garcia - RP, BAL (37% rostered)

Garcia has only one ave in the last two weeks because the Orioles aren’t winning tons of games, but he remains a really solid relief pitcher. The issue is that they are also using him in high-leverage situations, so he’s not just going to be saved for the ninth inning. Still, he’s a good add for saves over the next two weeks or so until Ryan Helsley returns. Hogan Harris - RP, ATH (9% rostered) is another option. He has three of the A’s last four saves, and while he likely is just the left-handed part of a committe, the A’s are a solid team, and that has afforded him some save chances lately.

Jacob Latz - SP/RP, TEX (33% rostered)

Since April 14th, Latz has recorded the only saves for Texas. He’s also blown two, but he’s allowed only six hits and two walks in his last 13.1 innings while striking out 11 and recording five saves over that time. There haven’t been many save chances of late, and he’s still a left-handed former starter who throws 94 mph. That’s not really the profile of a lockdown closer. We’re happy to add him, but not assuming this is a rest of the season type of thing.

Zebby Matthews - SP, MIN (26% rostered)

Listen, I don’t know how this is really working. I’ve talked about it with Nick Pollock on the “On the Corner” podcast, and James and I discussed it on our Q&A. Zebby’s fastball has gained some vertical movement, which is great and a clear step in the right direction, but all of his secondaries are slower and didn’t add more movement. He changed his curveball shape, but it had just a 6% swinging strike rate in his last outing. Maybe it’s just command? He’s locating better now. I dunno. You can add him and see if he keeps this up, but this doesn’t feel sustainable.

Griffin Jax - SP/RP, TB (28% rostered)

Last week, I broke down Jax’s full arsenal in my streaming starting pitcher column and then suggested you add him now while he was still taking time for everything to click, but man, did he look good against Baltimore this week. He allowed one run on three hits in five innings while striking out six and posting a near 18% SwStr%. I think he has the pitch mix to work as a starter, and I would for sure be adding him over Ben Brown, who is also trying to make the transition to the rotation.

Bryan Abreu - RP, HOU (24% rostered)

Abreu has had the last two save chances for the Astros and has a 1.13 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over his last eight innings. However, his last save opportunity still included a hit batter and a wild pitch, so it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows. Josh Hader needs a few more rehab appearances, which might be another two weeks in the minors before he’s activated. That gives Abreu a bit of a window to snag a few more saves. If you’re looking for saves, Clayton Beeter - RP, WAS (5% rostered) was also activated off the IL on Thursday. The Nationals will likely still use multiple pitchers at the end of games, but Beeter was pitching fairly well before the injury. He may split save opportunities with Richard Lovelady - RP, WAS (1% rostered), who has pitched well in Beeter’s absence.

Connor Prielipp - SP, MIN (19% rostered)

We’re just going to keep saying that Prielipp should be rostered in far more places. He has now gone deeper than five innings in a start and has yet to allow more than two earned runs in any of his appearances. The Twins have also said they are going to try not to overwork him, so they may give him extra days of rest here and there, but he won’t be skipped in the rotation, which is a positive. He has a solid enough fastball, a decent changeup, and a wicked slider. There’s a lot to like here.

Steven Matz - SP, TB (19% rostered)

Matz returned this week from elbow inflammation, and while it wasn’t his best start, he allowed just one run on three hits in four innings. He was up to 67 pitches in this one, which means he should be back to around 80 pitches in his next start. He gets a decent two-start week against the Orioles and Angels next week, so he’s a priority add this weekend. Another two-start option could be Anthony Kay - SP, CWS (3% rostered), who has been solid over his last three starts, posting a 1.65 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 14 strikeouts in 16.1 innings. He gets a Twins team that ranks top 10 in wRC+ against lefties, and then a middle-of-the-pack Tigers offense. Neither team slugs particularly well against lefties, so perhaps Kay can avoid enough damage to be worth a look in deeper formats.

Christian Scott - SP, NYM (14% rostered)

Christian Scott is another pitcher whose arsenal I broke down in last week’s streaming starting pitcher arsenal. He didn’t deliver like we wanted against the Nationals because he does have some issues with left-handed hitters, but the overall profile here is solid, and he looks like a good streamer in 12-team leagues and a solid add in deeper formats.

Grant Taylor - RP, CWS (11% rostered)

Everybody wants Taylor to be the White Sox’s closer, but I don’t think that’s going to happen. He’s simply too valuable for them in a high-leverage, “fire man” role. That being said, he has a 1.78 ERA and 1.14 WHIP on the season in 25.1 innings with 38 strikeouts and five walks. That has also come with one win and one save. He’s a good reliever to have on your roster.

Walbert Urena - SP, LAA (11% rostered)

We’ve had Urena on here a few times, but he’s emerging as a solid streaming option this year. His power changeup (at 90 mph) is a really good pitch, and he uses it to both righties and lefties. His last start also showcased plus command of an 87 mph sweeper that missed plenty of bats to righties. He’s going to need that sweeper because his fastball is just empty velocity, and will only be successful if he can get ahead with his other pitches and then try to get hitters to chase outside of the zone with elevated four-seamers. He did that on Monday, and he succeeds when he can follow that plan, but it will be dependent on his sweeper command.

Andre Pallante - SP, STL (8% rostered)

This is not an add for this week; I need to make that clear right away, but if you have the space for a bench stash, I like some of the changes Pallante is making, and his schedule cleans up a bit after next week. His fastball is up a tick in velocity and has also added three inches of vertical movement. That’s really good, and I think that’s going to make him a solid streaming option. But I’m not starting him in Cincinnati this weekend or against the Cubs next week.

Troy Melton - SP, DET (6% rostered)

Like Jared Jones, Melton is a great add right now. He could return to the Tigers’ rotation on Sunday or might even return on Tuesday, which would set up a two-start week for him. I recorded a video this week about why I like Melton, so make sure you check that out. Another stash option would be River Ryan - SP, LAD (12% rostered), who continues to look good in Triple-A, throwing five shutout innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, allowing two hits, no walks, and striking out seven. The Dodgers will give Eric Lauer a start on Monday, but Ryan could push for a rotation spot if that Lauer start doesn’t go well.