Fantasy baseball hitter targets: Spencer Steer, Casey Schmitt pop on Process+ leaderboard

While I often use my own custom leaderboards to identify hitters who I think could provide sneaky value, I’m also a firm believer in using Pitcher List’s Process+ stat because it identifies all the things a hitter does under the hood to set themselves up for success. So I wanted to check in on Process+ right now to see if any hitters could be due for a breakout or are making good enough decisions at the plate to warrant being added in more league types.

If you want to learn a little bit more about Process+, then I highly recommend you check out Nate Schwartz’s article, which won an FSWA Award. The stat, created by Kyle Bland at Pitcher List, is essentially a hitter’s version of Stuff+. It’s “a combination of PLV’s Decision Value, Contact, and Power metrics formatted into one holistic number” that represents how good a hitter has been at making swing decisions, making contact on those swings, and making authoritative contact when he does hit the ball. That gives each hitter a Process Value grade as well as a Performance Value grade, which tries to represent how well they’ve done, independent of just the process.

Both the Decision Value and Contact Value portions of Process+ stabilize at 400 pitches seen, while the Power Value stabilizes at 800 pitches, so I downloaded a leaderboard of all hitters who saw at least 400 pitches so far this season, which will allow us to focus on the hitters who are making the best swing decisions. We’ll also have some sample of their Power Value, but most hitters have not gotten to 800 pitches seen yet, so we’ll have to use other context clues to see which hitters will pair a strong approach with good enough power.

I also included their Hitter Performance grade, which measures the runs added by the hitter (including swing/take decisions), after accounting for pitch quality. This will allow us to see which hitters are currently performing at a level that matches their swing decisions and which hitters will likely see that performance start to tick up in the coming weeks.

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Check out this week’s MLB Power Rankings!

Fantasy Baseball Hitter Leaders

Let’s start by just looking at the top 20 hitters in Process+ so far this season.



Name Dec Value Contact V Power V Process+ Perf Yordan Alvarez 95 115 141 154 132 Ben Rice 107 110 138 143 146 James Wood 108 83 151 134 120 Bryce Harper 110 104 119 133 118 Miguel Vargas 134 98 113 130 114 Ryan Jeffers 126 118 109 129 128 Max Muncy 110 87 131 128 118 Brice Turang 115 106 117 127 125 Shea Langeliers 85 97 128 126 133 Dillon Dingler 95 111 118 126 101 Alec Burleson 99 114 112 125 108 Freddie Freeman 109 110 109 125 102 Sal Stewart 105 101 118 125 110 Aaron Judge 101 83 145 125 120 Munetaka Murakami 116 70 144 124 119 Matt Olson 101 93 129 124 131 Mike Trout 116 96 125 124 119 Drake Baldwin 94 102 122 124 118 Juan Soto 111 103 111 122 107 Kazuma Okamoto 120 86 121 122 110

There are not a ton of surprises here, which is a nice way to see that Process+ is a useful stat. Most of the hitters on this list are high-end draft picks or top young hitters, like Sal Stewart and Ben Rice. You’re obviously not picking those guys up, but it’s a good baseline to suggest that the other hitters in this tier are doing something extremely right.

It was interesting to see both Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto here. As you might have anticipated, both of them had Contact Value scores that were among the lowest in this group, with Murakami putting up by far the lowest. In fact, a Contact Value of 70 is well below the average score of 100. Yet, James Wood and Aaron Judge have a score of 83, so you can be a valuable hitter with poor Contact Value if you make good swing decisions and have elite power, which both Okamoto and Murakami have. Despite the contact issues, they essentially only swing at good pitches, so even if they miss a few, it’s the equivalent of other hitters chasing pitches out of the zone, which neither of them does.

Four hitters on here were likely on waiver wires at the start of the season: Miguel Vargas, Alec Burleson, Ryan Jeffers, and Dillon Dingler. Vargas, Jeffers, and Dinger have appeared in a few articles for me this season, so hopefully you were able to scoop them up at some point. Burleson just continues to produce under-the-radar results. He’s not really doing much different than last year, but he is chasing outside of the zone a bit more and pulling the ball far more often. Expect steady production all year for Burleson.

⚾️ Baseball is back on NBC: MLB returns to NBC and Peacock in 2026! In addition to becoming the exclusive home of Sunday Night Baseball, NBC Sports will broadcast MLB Sunday Leadoff, “Opening Day” and Labor Day primetime games, the first round of the MLB Draft, the entire Wild Card round of the postseason, and much more.

Fantasy Baseball Hitter Waiver Targets

Now, we’ll limit it to hitters who are available in more league types and also have an above-average Process+ grade. In order to make the list more manageable, I had to delete some names, and I chose to get rid of hitters who had really poor Contact Value grades without the elite-level power and decisions that Okamoto and Murakami have. I’m of the mind that hitters who make poor contact will likely be far more volatile and less trustworthy, especially if they are not truly elite with their swing decisions. That removed Luke Raley, Edouard Julien, Mark Vientos, Garrett Mitchell, and Kody Clemens from this list.



Name Dec Value Contact V Power V Process+ Perf Curtis Mead 120 115 100 118 110 Carlos Cortes 110 113 102 117 127 Spencer Steer 113 89 111 115 104 J.P. Crawford 127 111 96 114 97 Trent Grisham 115 116 96 110 92 Francisco Alvarez 103 100 107 110 102 Jake Bauers 116 101 100 109 110 Casey Schmitt 93 103 105 108 121 Daniel Schneemann 97 93 113 107 112 TJ Rumfield 107 109 97 107 102 Brandon Marsh 85 103 106 107 120 Matt Vierling 92 122 94 102 89 Trevor Larnach 108 122 88 102 109 Dylan Beavers 106 106 94 101 98 Adolis Garcia 95 102 101 101 95 Troy Johnston 82 104 103 100 116 Kody Clemens 88 90 112 100 92 Carson Benge 113 94 95 100 90 Evan Carter 126 103 84 99 89 Cam Smith 101 85 106 99 92 Luis Garcia Jr. 81 115 95 97 88

Sadly, right after I made this list, both Francisco Alvarez and Dylan Beavers landed on the injured list, so they’re obviously not hitters that you should be picking up. I was also going to remove Jake Bauers from this list after Christian Yelich returned from the injured list, but Yelich’s back is acting up again, so I’m going to keep Bauers on here for the time being in case his starting job remains intact.

I also covered both Trent Grisham and Cam Smith in my article on hitters that I would not drop despite slow starts, and I still believe in both. As you can see, Smith just missed the 100 cut-off, and his Performance grade of 89 is the second lowest on this list. I understand if you want to move off from him in shallower formats; I just wanted to include him here because I do think things are going to click for him at some point this season. Even if you drop him, I’d keep watching his performance to see when he begins to heat up.

A few of these hitters also appeared in an article I wrote in mid-April that highlighted standouts in zone-contact, hard-hit rate, and swinging strike rate. It’s not surprising to see Carlos Cortes and Curtis Mead here as well. Cortes is rostered in just 18% of Yahoo! leagues despite hitting .354/.411/.573 in 22 games with four home runs. I understand that he’s 29 years old and has never done anything at the big league level, but he makes elite contact and good swing decisions and plays in a great home park. More people need to trust him. Sadly, Mead is still not getting a chance to face right-handed pitchers, so I’m not adding him in many places now, but I love what he’s doing under the hood, and I would scoop him up immediately if he starts to get more playing time.

We have a few veterans on here who are just producing at levels that are better than their roster rates. I don’t think any of Spencer Steer, Adolis Garcia, J.P. Crawford, or Brandon Marsh are showcasing a new level of skill. I just think they are players who we have come to believe are “washed up” or not very valuable, who are producing well enough right now to be rostered in more formats. Crawford’s lack of power will hurt him, as will Garcia’s swing decisions, but the overall package is good enough to be rostered in more than 40% of leagues, and none of these players are.

Casey Schmitt - 1B/2B/3B, Giants

Schmitt interested me in the offseason, but I didn’t think he had a lineup spot. Yet, the Giants sent Bryce Eldridge to the minors, and Schmitt got a chance to play every day and delivered. He’s hitting .285/.338/.500 with six home runs and 18 RBI. The numbers under the hood look good too, with a 14.6% barrel rate and 47.6% hard-hit rate. His bat speed is up a little bit, and he’s looking to lift the ball more often, which is helpful. Yet, despite lifting more, he has just a 10% swinging strike rate and a 91.6% zone-contact rate. So he’s hitting the ball hard, making lots of contact inside the zone and not swinging at too much junk outside of the zone. That’s a combination we can certainly get behind. Nothing here feels flukey. In fact, his xSLG is the same as his slugging percentage, and his xBA and xwOBA are basically identical to what he’s posting.

Adolis Garcia - OF, Phillies

Garcia’s hard-hit rate is up to 53%, and he’s posting a career-high average exit velocity. He’s squaring the ball up more than he ever has and seems to be focused on peppering line drives and not just trying to lift the ball. His swinging strike rate is the lowest it’s ever been, and he’s chasing less than he has since 2020. Oh, and his zone contact rate and contact rate are the highest they’ve ever been. He may not be a 30-home-run bat anymore, but he could easily hit .245-.255 with 25 home runs this season, hitting in the middle of an offense that’s beginning to heat up.

TJ Rumfield (1B) and Troy Johnston (OF) - Colorado Rockies

We’ve got two Rockies on here, and I’m lumping them together because I’m lazy. Well, also because the narrative is a bit the same. These are left-handed hitters who will play against all righties and some left-handers, but not most. They both hit in the middle third of the batting order and play in one of the most hitter-friendly environments in baseball. As you can see above, they both make a good amount of contact, but Rumfield makes better swing decisions, and Johnston has more power. Rumfield is going to be a better bet for batting average, and he does have six home runs because he looks to pull the ball in a good hitting environment. Johnston has a .460 slugging percentage and a .325 batting average, but he only has two home runs. He rarely gets the ball in the air, just a 30% fly ball rate, so I wouldn’t expect tons of big flys, but both of these guys can be usable, especially when they’re at home.

Daniel Schneemann - 2B/3B/SS/OF - Guardians

Schneeman has been a bit of a surprise, hitting .272/.357/.447 with four home runs, 18 RBI, and three steals in 37 games. However, he has made quality contact in his 241 MLB games. He has a career 9.2% barrel rate and 40.3% hard-hit rate, which are both above average. His bat speed is up this season, and his line drive rate is up nearly 10%, which could be due to a flatter swing. Schneeman flattened his swing tilt by three degrees this year, which is a relatively sizable change, and also has been getting the ball out in front of the plate more often. That could be helping lead to some of the hard contact increases. He has some swing and miss in his game, and more this year since he’s chasing out of the zone more, but the zone contact is solid. The batting average feels like it will come down a bit, but the hard contact feels warranted, and he has some chip-in speed, so maybe Schneeman finishes the season around .250-.260 with eight more home runs and 6-7 more steals. That’s not a bad pick-up in a 15-team league.

Carson Benge - OF, Mets

Sometimes prospects just need a little bit of time to figure things out. Carson Benge got off to a slow start to his MLB career, but over his last 25 games, he’s hitting .288/.329/.425 with two home runs, 12 runs scored, 10 RBI, and two steals. If you narrow that to the last 15 games, his slash line becomes better, but he also has a 44% hard-hit rate and is not striking out much. So now we’re seeing a hitter who is leading off, making lots of contact, making hard contact, and also stealing bases when he gets on. He doesn’t pull or lift the ball much, so the power numbers won’t be great, but he could swipe 20 bases while also hitting .270 the rest of the way. That’s a profile that needs to be on far more rosters.

Luis Garcia Jr. - 1B/2B, Nationals

Garcia Jr. is coming up for me as a buy on basically every custom leaderboard I do. In some ways, I can see why. The bat speed is up from last year. His hard-hit rate is over 45%. He rarely swings and misses and has a 95% zone contact rate. His average exit velocity is up over two mph to 92.5 mph. All of that is nice. I don’t love that he’s expanding the zone more than he has before because, as somebody who makes lots of contact, I think that is leading to more average contact than he normally produces. He’s also hitting the ball on the ground more often, which is less than ideal. Still, I think this batting average boost is real. I think he’s a .270-.280 hitter. He’s not going to walk, but he’s also not going to strike out much, and he hits in the top third of the order for the Nationals. The main concerns are that the home run upside seems capped around 12-15, and he sits versus left-handed pitching. Still, he’s now 1B/2B eligible, and I think that makes him a valuable utility piece in most leagues.