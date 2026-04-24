MLB Batting Order Report: The Kids Have Jobs

Injuries continue to reshape lineups across the league, but a notable group of rookies and young players are settling into regular roles. A few weeks into the season, the trends are starting to come into focus.

⚾️ Baseball is back! MLB returns to NBC and Peacock in 2026! In addition to becoming the exclusive home of Sunday Night Baseball, NBC Sports will broadcast MLB Sunday Leadoff, “Opening Day” and Labor Day primetime games, the first round of the MLB Draft, the entire Wild Card round of the postseason, and much more.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte, and Corbin Carroll are always inside the top-three. Adrian Del Castillo has been hitting fourth or fifth against most RHP with Gabriel Moreno (oblique) sidelined, but Moreno is expected back next week. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has started four of five since returning from his ACL tear, batting 4-5. Ildemaro Vargas has played 14 of 15 games between 1B and 2B. Jose Fernandez has filled in at multiple positions given some of the injuries this lineup has faced early on.

Athletics

Shea Langeliers has started all but one game this year. Both he and Nick Kurtz hit in the top three every day. Carlos Cortes is in the lineup against right-handers and often hitting third. Tyler Soderstrom plays against all left-handers. Zack Gelof is seeing some time in center field with Denzel Clarke (foot) sidelined.

Atlanta Braves

Drake Baldwin has started and hit second in every game this season. Dominic Smith is the regular DH against righties. Mauricio Dubón is the primary shortstop. Mike Yastrzemski plays left field against right-handers.

Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman is back from the IL. Samuel Basallo has started against one of four lefties. He usually hits fifth when he plays. Jeremiah Jackson is the everyday second baseman. Leody Taveras is mostly in center field with Colton Cowser and Dylan Beavers in corner outfield/DH platoon roles.

Boston Red Sox

Ceddanne Rafaela has hit inside the top-two with Roman Anthony banged up the past two days. Jarren Duran’s playing time has been a little sporadic of late. He could also be impacted by an Anthony injury. Marcelo Mayer is the starter at second base, but only in a strong-side platoon role. Masataka Yoshida has drawn starts against four of the past five RHPs, but again Anthony’s back will determine how much opportunity persists.

Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki has played all but two games since returning from the IL, and he continues to hit in the heart of the order. Pete Crow-Armstrong hasn’t hit in the top half of the order since April 8th. Moisés Ballesteros is the regular DH against right-handed pitchers. Matt Shaw has started just five of 13 games since Suzuki returned.

Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami hit sixth on Opening Day. He’s hit 2-4 in every start since then, sitting just once. Miguel Vargas is an everyday, heart-of-the-order hitter. Colson Montgomery bats cleanup against RHP, sixth against LHP. Sam Antonacci has started six of eight since his debut, including one of three vs. LHP. Everson Pereira is playing close to every day and hitting 4-5 since returning from the IL.

Cincinnati Reds

Sal Stewart has hit cleanup in every game for the Reds. He’s made two starts at second base. Matt McLain is still the primary two-hole hitter. Dane Myers has taken TJ Friedl’s leadoff role against lefties. Rece Hinds has played seven of nine games in right field since Noelvi Marte was optioned to Triple-A.

Cleveland Guardians

George Valera has played seven of eight games against right-handers since returning, but he’s sat against both lefties Cleveland has faced. Brayan Rocchio continues to handle shortstop with Gabriel Arias sidelined. Juan Brito is the primary second baseman. Kyle Manzardo has drawn just one start against seven southpaws this season.

Colorado Rockies

Edouard Julien has hit leadoff against 15 consecutive RHP. Mickey Moniak is a platoon hitter in a premium lineup slot against righties. Kyle Karros is the everyday third baseman. Brenton Doyle isn’t an everyday player.

Detroit Tigers

Kevin McGonigle has only sat twice all year and bats 1, 2, or 3 in every start since April began. Colt Keith and Kerry Carpenter are 0-for-5 in starts vs. southpaws. Wenceel Pérez has played nine of 13 since being recalled from Triple-A.

Houston Astros

We spent all winter wondering where everyone would play, but for now it’s been solved with Jeremy Peña (hamstring) on the IL. Christian Walker at 1B, Isaac Paredes at 3B, and Carlos Correa at SS. Cam Smith remains the everyday right fielder. There’s outfield opportunities on this team with Jake Meyers, Joey Loperfido, and Taylor Trammell all sidelined.

Kansas City Royals

Carter Jensen is the primary No. 5 hitter against right-handers. Michael Massey was already taking the bulk of playing time at second base before Jonathan India (shoulder) hit the IL. Jac Caglianone has drawn two starts against six lefties this year and primarily bats seventh against righties. Lane Thomas is Kyle Isbel’s CF platoon partner.

Los Angeles Angels

Nolan Schanuel is in the lineup against most lefties since Jeimer Candelario was sent to Triple-A. Yoan Moncada sits versus some lefties in favor of Oswald Peraza. Josh Lowe is 1-for-8 starting against lefties. Adam Frazier and Vaughn Grissom are forming a platoon at second base.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Dalton Rushing has started five of eight, but that includes one at DH and one at 1B, so playing time will remain sporadic. Andy Pages has been in CF in all but one game. Hyeseong Kim is the primary shortstop against RHP with Mookie Betts (oblique) sidelined. Miguel Rojas spells him here and there, while also filling in for Alex Freeland at 2B at times.

Miami Marlins

Jakob Marsee has played every game this season, batting leadoff against righties and third against lefties. Kyle Stowers has appeared in three of four since returning from the IL, hitting second or fourth. Xavier Edwards is in the two-hole or cleanup spot versus RHP and plays everyday, dropping to seventh against LHP. Liam Hicks and Owen Caissie start against all righties but are each 1-for-7 in starts against lefties. Graham Pauley and Javier Sanoja are in a third base platoon.

Milwaukee Brewers

Gary Sánchez has started nine straight since Christian Yelich (groin) went on the IL. Garrett Mitchell plays against all right-handers but is 0-for-7 vs. LHP. Jake Bauers is 1-for-7 vs. LHP. David Hamilton, Joey Ortiz, and Luis Rengifo split shortstop and third base between them.

Minnesota Twins

Trevor Larnach bats second against righties. Austin Martin does so vs. lefties. Josh Bell has only missed one game and hits in the heart of the order. Kody Clemens is a platoon hitter. Matt Wallner is in the lineup most every game. Brooks Lee is the regular shortstop.

New York Mets

Bo Bichette stuck to third base in Francisco Lindor’s absence on Thursday, with Ronny Mauricio up from Triple-A to play short. Mark Vientos has been at 1B with Brett Baty in RF, but we’ll see how long Juan Soto is limited to DH for. MJ Melendez had been the primary DH before Soto returned.

New York Yankees

Ben Rice sat against four of the first five lefties the Yankees faced. He has played five of six since. Trent Grisham has hit leadoff in every game against a RHP. Giancarlo Stanton is the primary DH, batting fourth or fifth. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has mostly hit sixth or seventh this year.

Philadelphia Phillies

Bryson Stott has only started three of 11 games against southpaws. Alec Bohm hit cleanup through April 8th, but hasn’t been higher than sixth since. Justin Crawford plays against all right-handers and most lefties.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Oneil Cruz has played every game but one, including five of six against left-handers. Ryan O’Hearn is batting 2-5 vs. all righties and draws some starts against lefties. Konnor Griffin has played 17 of 19 since debuting, batting 6th through 8th. Nick Gonzales seemingly has the inside edge at third base over Nick Yorke.

San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. is up to three starts at 2B. Ramon Laureano is the regular leadoff hitter. Jake Cronenworth has only sat twice this season. Gavin Sheets, Miguel Andujar, Ty France, and Nick Castellanos split 1B and DH.

San Francisco Giants

Adames/Arraez/Chapman/Devers is the usual 1-4. Casey Schmitt is the regular DH. Drew Gilbert has been in center field every game since being recalled from Triple-A to fill in for Harrison Bader (hamstring).

Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh has played all but one game. Luke Raley and Dominic Canzone are strict platoon hitters while Cole Young has been in the lineup every game this year, including 7-for-7 against lefties.

Inside Raleigh's underlying metrics so far James Schiano evaluates if Cal Raleigh is truly "turning things around" following an impressive three-game performance against the Athletics, breaking down if his underlying metrics provide optimism or concern.

St. Louis Cardinals

JJ Wetherholt had started all but one game this year and has hit leadoff in each of them. Iván Herrera has played and hit second in every game this year. Jordan Walker became the regular cleanup hitter in early-April. Nolan Gorman bats fifth against righties.

Tampa Bay Rays

Chandler Simpson has hit leadoff against nine straight RHP. He’s drawn three starts of five versus lefties. Cedric Mullins sits against most lefties in favor of Jonny DeLuca. Jake Fraley and Richie Palacios play most but not all games against righties. Taylor Walls is the everyday shortstop.

Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson has hit fourth and second in the two games since Wyatt Langford (forearm) went on the IL. He’s platooning with Andrew McCutchen at DH. Jake Burger hits third or fourth nearly every game. Evan Carter plays against all RHP but no lefties.

Toronto Blue Jays

Nathan Lukes is the leadoff hitter against righties with George Springer (toe) sidelined. Ernie Clement has played every game this year and has hit second in five straight. Jesús Sánchez hits cleanup against righties. Kazuma Okamoto has been batting seventh more regularly.

Washington Nationals

CJ Abrams has hit cleanup in seven straight. Brady House gets most of the time at 3B, but he splits with Jorbit Vivas. Nasim Nuñez is the regular starter at second base. Joey Wiemer and Curtis Mead are bench players.

