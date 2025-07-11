How to Watch MotoAmerica Round 5 at WeatherTech Raceway, Laguna Seca: Schedule, TV/stream info, past results

The MotoAmerica Superbike Series rolls into WeatherTech Raceway, Laguna Seca, in Monterey, California, July 11 - 13 for a tripleheader in Round 5 of the 2025 season.

Josh Herrin took the points lead away from Cameron Beaubier during the last outing at The Ridge Motorsports Park by sweeping the weekend and, along with his sweep of Road America, recorded four consecutive wins for the first time in his career. This is a home race for both riders as they jockey for position.

Here’s what you need to know to watch this weekend’s races on Peacock and NBC Sports NOW.

WeatherTech Raceway Superbike entry list

How to watch MotoAmerica Superbike Series in 2025

Coverage of the fifth round at WeatherTech Raceway, Laguna Seca, begins Saturday, July 12, at 6:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBC Sports NOW. The second and third races of the tripleheader will be held on Sunday, July 13, at 2:45 and 6:00.

You can stream the remainder of the 2025 schedule on Peacock App and NBC Sports NOW, a free 24/7 streaming channel from NBC Sports offering daily sports talk shows, live sports, and highlights on Peacock, The Roku Channel, Xumo, Pluto TV, and more.

MotoAmerica Superbike Series 2025

The MotoAmerica Superbike Series is a nine-round, 20-race season, making stops at some of the country’s premier race tracks.

Barber Motorsports Park, Apr. 4-6 (won by Cameron Beaubier, Jake Gagne)

Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, May 2-4 (won by Cameron Beaubier)

Road America, May 30-June 1 ( won by Josh Herrin )

Ridge Motorsports Park, June 27-29 ( won by Josh Herrin

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, July 11-13

VIRginia International Raceway, Aug. 1-3

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Aug. 15-17

Circuit of the Americas, Sep. 12-14

New Jersey Motorsports Park, Sep. 26-28

Past MotoAmerica results from Ridge

Beaubier and Herrin split the doubleheader at Laguna Seca last year. Beaubier finished 1.157 seconds ahead of Herrin in Race 1, with Herrin topping Beaubier by 0.244 seconds in Race 2.

Cameron Petersen rounded out the podium in Race 1, with Sean Dylan Kelly finishing third in Sunday’s race.

Beaubier broke the Laguna Seca lap record last year at 1:22.556 to break Herrin’s previous lap record of 1:22.908 from 2018.