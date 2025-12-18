Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 16 of 2025 season

I don’t know about you but everyone I have met recently has either had a cold or is just getting over one. I’m miserable. It’s weird. I went to the doctor and tested negative for the flu, for Covid, for strep throat. Maybe I’m just worn down at the end of a long season. It’s mostly just my voice and throat. But still. I’m powering through this and my show. So, if I’m showing up, you damn better well too!

And let’s be honest. If you’re reading this (or watching us) it likely means you’re onto the semifinals, so huge congratulations. It’s never easy, especially this season. So, what say we bring home the title this year? I’m on it.

Before we start, my weekly reminder – any Utilization stats you read below come from Dwain McFarland and his incredible Utilization Report on FantasyLife.com.

Let’s get to it.

Thanks as always to my producer Damian Dabrowski for his help at various points in this column. Here we go.

These are the 10 Facts You Need to Know Before Week 16:

1. Since taking over as the starter, Jacoby Brissett is the fifth-best QB in fantasy football.

1A. He’s had at least 18 points in all nine of his starts.

1B. He’s had six straight games with at least 40 pass attempts.

1C. Under Brissett, no team in the NFL has a higher pass rate than the Arizona Cardinals.

1D. Four of the last five QBs to face the Atlanta Falcons have scored at least 19 points.

1E. I feel like I write about Brissett every week but I mean, damn, it’s unreal what he’s doing.

2. Since Week 9, the eighth-best QB in fantasy PPG is… Jared Goff.

2A. Over that stretch, he’s averaging 291 passing yards per game.

2B. Over that stretch, only Matthew Stafford has more touchdown passes than Goff.

3. The last six quarterbacks to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have all scored at least 18 fantasy points.

3A. Since Week 8, no team has given up more passing yards per game than the Buccaneers.

3B. They’re playing Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers this week. I have Young ranked at QB20, so let’s not get crazy, but if you’re desperate for a streamer you could do worse.

4. Bucky Irving has had at least 17 touches in every game he’s played this season.

4A. I mention that because seven of the nine RBs who have seen at least 15 touches against the Panthers this year have scored at least 16 points.

4B. Since Week 8, Carolina ranks bottom five in rushing yards per game and YPC allowed to RBs.

5. In each of his past three healthy games, Tyrone Tracy has finished as a top 13 RB.

5A. He’s averaging 19.5 PPG in those games.

5B. The Minnesota Vikings have allowed an opposing RB to score in seven of their last eight games.

6. Since Week 11, the eighth-best RB in fantasy football is… Kenneth Gainwell.

6A. He’s scored at least 16 points in four of five games in that stretch and is averaging 18 points per game.

6B. His 16% target share this season ranks fifth among all running backs.

6C. The Over/Under for the Steelers vs. Lions matchup as of this writing is 52.5, highest on the Week 16 slate.

7. Since Week 9, Jameson Williams is the sixth-best wide receiver in fantasy football.

7A. He’s had at least 16 fantasy points in six of seven games over that stretch.

7B. He’s had three straight games with at least a 26% target share.

7C. Steelers allow the seventh-highest completion rate on passes of 15-plus air yards.

8. Opposite of Williams, it’s worth noting that the Lions’ defense has given up 25-plus fantasy points to a wide receiver in four straight games.

8A. No team allows more yards per game to opposing WRs this season than… the Detroit Lions.

8B. Only the Dallas Cowboys have given up more touchdowns to opposing wide receivers than the Lions.

9. In his first game back last week, Mike Evans had a 37.5% target share.

9A. He was targeted on 43% of his routes.

9B. The Panthers have allowed 18-plus fantasy points to an opposing wide receiver in four of the past five games.

10. Over his past two games, Dallas Goedert has a 30% target share.

10A. Only two teams in the NFL have allowed more touchdowns to opposing tight ends than… my Washington Commanders.

10B. Washington has given up at least 10 points to a tight end in seven of its past eight games.

Bonus Fact (“BF”)

BF1. Rams TE Colby Parkinson has scored in five of his past six games.

BF1A. He’s had three straight games with at least a 15% target share.

BF1B. Only one team in the NFL allows more receptions and yards to opposing tight ends than Parkinson’s Week 16 opponent, the Seattle Seahawks.

BF1C. That one team that gives up more? The Cincinnati Bengals.

BF2. Speaking of the Bengals, they have allowed 15 touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season

BF2A. That’s five more than any other team. FIVE.

BF7. When he’s been active this season, Darren Waller, who faces Cincy this week, has seen 58% of Miami’s end zone targets.