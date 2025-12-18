Buccaneers vs. Panthers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

First place is up for grabs when NFC South leaders Carolina (7-7) and Tampa Bay (7-7) meet Sunday in Charlotte. It is the first of two meetings this season between these franchises who will face each other again the final week of the regular season.

If the Panthers and the Bucs split these two games and are tied at the end of the regular season, Tampa takes the tiebreaker based on common games.

The Panthers have not fared well against the Buccaneers of late. Since 2020, Tampa Bay is 9-1 against Carolina, including wins in their last five. That said, Tampa Bay is just 1-5 in their last 6 games after starting the season 6-2. Since Week 10, the Bucs’ defense ranks T-29th in pts/game allowed (29.3) and 30th in yds/game allowed (384.0).

Lets take a closer look at these two teams and see if we can find an angle on which to wager.

Game Details and How to Watch the Buccaneers vs. Panthers live Sunday

Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Bank of America Stadium

City: Charlotte, NC

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game Odds: Buccaneers at Panthers

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-155), Carolina Panthers (+130)

Spread: Buccaneers -3

Total: 45.5 points

This game opened at Buccaneers -1.5 with the Game Total set at 45.5.

Quarterback Matchup: Tampa Bay at Carolina

Buccaneers Starting QB: Baker Mayfield

Last Game: 12/11 vs. Atlanta - 19-34, 277yds, 2TDs, 1INT, Sacked 5 times, 1 carry for 1yd rushing

Season: 14GP, 276-451, 2999yds, 22TDs, 7INTs, Sacked 29 times, 44 carries for 286yds rushing

Panthers Starting QB: Bryce Young

Last Game: 12/14 at New Orleans - 15-24, 163yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 7 carries for 49yds rushing

Season: 13GP, 245-387, 2500yds, 19TDs, 9INTs, Sacked 23 times, 39 carries for 170yds rushing

NFL Week 16 Preview: Buccaneers vs. Panthers Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the keys for the Buccaneers and Panthers in a high stakes NFC South clash, debating who is more capable of responding to take sole possession of the division lead.

Buccaneers at Panthers: Team Stats and Betting Trends

Baker Mayfield is 5-0 in his career vs. Carolina (4-0 with TB)

is 5-0 in his career vs. Carolina (4-0 with TB) Mike Evans had 6 catches last weekend for 132yds on 12 targets in his first game back since Week 7

had 6 catches last weekend for 132yds on 12 targets in his first game back since Week 7 Bryce Young has 13 career wins as a starting QB in his NFL career … 11 of those 13 wins have come with him leading a game-winning drive

has 13 career wins as a starting QB in his NFL career … 11 of those 13 wins have come with him leading a game-winning drive Young is 0-4 against Tampa Bay in his career

Tampa Bay is just 5-9 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 8 of Tampa Bay’s 14 games (8-6)

Carolina is 8-6 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in half of Carolina’s 14 games (7-7)

Buccaneers Player Injuries

WR Mike Evans (collarbone) is listed as questionable for this Sunday’s game

(collarbone) is listed as questionable for this Sunday’s game TE Cade Otton (knee) is listed as questionable for this Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for this Sunday’s game LB Lavonte David (knee) is listed as questionable for this Sunday’s game



Panthers Player Injuries

WR Tetairoa McMillan (ankle) is listed as questionable for this Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for this Sunday’s game LT Ikem Ekwonu (knee) is listed as questionable for this Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for this Sunday’s game LG Damien Lewis (illness) is listed as questionable for this Sunday’s game

(illness) is listed as questionable for this Sunday’s game RT Taylor Moton (back) is listed as questionable for this Sunday’s game

(back) is listed as questionable for this Sunday’s game DE Tershawn Wharton (hamstring) is listed as questionable for this Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for this Sunday’s game WR David Moore (elbow) is eligible to be activated from the IR for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Buccaneers and the Panthers

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Carolina Panthers at +3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 45.5.

