MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Division-I head football coach qualifies for his state amateur
Charles Barkley has career day, Stephen Curry 2 points back at American Century Championship
Chan Kim eagles par-4 fourth again, extends lead to five shots at ISCO Championship

Top Clips

Rolapp thinking ‘like a fan,’ LIV applies for OWGR
HLs: Steph scores 21 in American Century Round 1
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Gotterup goes (course record) low to lead Scottish

July 11, 2025 07:34 PM
Chris Gotterup went low Friday at the Genesis Scottish Open, giving him a two-shot lead ahead of moving day. Watch his highlights and hear from him after the round.
Up Next
3:08
Rolapp thinking ‘like a fan,’ LIV applies for OWGR
Now Playing
0:36
Hull feeling better after collapses, WD at Evian
Now Playing
7:34
How Scheffler’s game translates to links golf
Now Playing
8:58
Rory heats up late in Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
Now Playing
4:41
Popert: My determination never wavered
Now Playing
4:34
Korda emphasizes ‘balance’ for Evian Championship
Now Playing
7:31
Scheffler bringing ‘clear game plan’ to Scotland
Now Playing
6:02
Moore, Popert accept U.S. Adaptive Open medals
Now Playing
5:13
The unshakable optimism of Max Togisala
Now Playing
9:08
HLs: Sengul leads after ‘moving day’ at Woodmont
Now Playing

Related Videos

06:22
How is McIlroy preparing for Scottish Open?
05:03
‘Heroism': Veldman inspires on and off golf course
05:57
Lawlor feeling ‘pretty good’ at U.S. Adaptive Open
07:42
Ting has heavy heart ahead of professional debut
06:17
Can Bradley be his best as a playing captain?
05:04
Inside Bish’s emotional golf journey
03:37
Is McIlroy or Scheffler the PGA Tour POTY?
11:46
Schauffele: Full chase mode going into Scotland
08:21
How USGA made Woodmont accessible yet challenging
05:16
‘Made my life better': How golfer’s spirit won out
07:35
No need for panic button on Korda, winless in 2025
05:38
Campbell’s unique style, story have place on Tour
09:02
‘Big, big deal': U.S. Adaptive Open gets under way
06:25
Campbell: ‘Crazy’ to win twice in return to Tour
01:26
Grillo proud despite John Deere playoff loss
07:37
Homa ‘wouldn’t change much’ in position at JDC
01:25
Highlights: 2025 BMW International Open, Round 3
01:45
Thompson remaining ‘patient’ at John Deere Classic
05:20
Attitude has Homa in a great spot at John Deere
05:46
2024 John Deere champ Thompson in position again
07:33
Looking better, Homa fires 8 under John Deere Rd 1
04:44
Inside LPGA’s Collegiate Advancement Pathway
05:36
John Deere a great opportunity for young players
10:40
Johnson talks turning 50, golf future, Ryder Cup
06:40
John Deere benefiting from Tour’s new structure
10:46
Paddy: USSO, Senior Tour let me relive past glory
07:17
La Sasso: PGA Tour ‘makes my younger self scream’
10:43
John Deere a big week for Fowler, others on bubble
06:36
Why has LPGA had no multi-time winners this year?
05:52
Collin comments, broadcast ball search, tantrums

Latest Clips

06:25
HLs: Steph scores 21 in American Century Round 1
07:53
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 2
06:20
HLs: Barkley goes on heater in American Century R1
07:52
HLs: 2025 American Century Championship, Round 1
02:17
‘Really happy’ Barkley shares hilarious swing key
01:42
Curry family embracing competition at ACC
10:25
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2
45
Barkley holes out for EAGLE, on fire early at ACC
27:17
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 7
01:42
Players to watch in MLB All-Star Futures Game
11:58
PFT PM Mailbag: Guaranteed deals, games in Hawaii
13:14
NFLPA circles wagons around Howell
01:34
Will Matthews strike out too much for fantasy?
01:22
Crow-Armstrong becoming a ‘true superstar’
02:53
Mahomes ‘not a big fan’ of 18-game regular season
02:25
Whaley: PIT considered drafting Rodgers in 2005
05:57
Harris suffers eye injury in fireworks ‘mishap’
08:35
Sprinters set to dominate Tour de France Stage 8
06:41
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 2
01:54
Skenes still top bet for NL Cy Young Award
01:48
Bet Bulls over 32.5 wins in 2025-26 season
01:46
Highlights: Collier scores 17, Mystics defeat Aces
01:54
‘Can’t count on’ Fever vs. Dream, bet the under
02:31
Why Jokic is an early favorite over SGA for MVP
03:11
Who is the bet to win NBA Most Improved Player?
16:01
Mac discusses buying Wrexham with Reynolds
01:47
Betting Swiatek vs. Anisimova in Wimbledon final
04:19
Thomas tells hilarious Curry story with ACC trophy
05:05
How Royal Portrush’s back nine will test players
04:55
Iconic holes headline Royal Portrush’s front nine